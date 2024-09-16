3D Bioprinting Market valued at USD 1.41 billion in 2024 | ExactitudeConsultancy

According to a research report published by Exactitude Consultancy, Companies covered: Collplant Biotechnologies Ltd. (Israel), regenHU (Switzerland), Voxcell Bioinnovation Inc. (Canada), BICO Group AB (Sweden, 3D Systems Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Organovo Holdings Inc (US), Prodways (France), Inventia Life Science Pty Ltd (Australia), Upnano Gmbh (Austria), UPM (Finland), 3D bioprinting solution (Russia), REGEMAT 3D, SL (Spain), Ροietis (France), Sunp Biotech (US)Aspect Biosystem Ltd. (Canada), Advanced Solutions Life Sciences, LLC (US), Cyfuse Biomedical K.K (Japan), Rokit Healthcare Inc. (South Korea), Hangzhou Genofei Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), Foldink (Armenia), Brinter (US), GeSim – Gesellschaft Für Silizium-Mikrosysteme Mbh (Germany), Medprin (China), Tissuelabs (Switzerland)

The global 3D bioprinting market , valued at USD 1.41 billion in 2024, is expected to reach USD 2.86 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.5%.

Integration into the pharmaceutical and cosmetic sectors, technological breakthroughs, and public-private collaborations have driven the 3D bioprinting industry forward. There are three major drivers: precise tissue and organ construction, drug testing, and individualized therapies. However, as it costs large money to make bioinks or bioprinters, this path becomes more encumbered. North America totally dominates the market, with Europe and Asia-Pacific catching up.

Global 3D bioprinting market Dynamics

Expanding Adoption of 3D Bioprinting in Pharmaceutical and Cosmetic Industries

Simultaneously, the increasingly integration of 3D bioprinting technology into pharmaceutical enterprises has had a positive effect on level of detail By making use of this pioneering technique, tissues and organs can be formed with precision. With large pharmaceutical enterprises and biotech companies thus gain advanced capabilities for disease modeling, drug testing and developing personalized medicines. His exact reproductions of human tissue components via 3D bioprinting enhance preclinical testing; slow reliance on animal models and speed drug discovery. What is more, it creates organ models that are tailored to individual patients, furthering research in precision medicine and the development of individualized therapies.

More and more companies are using tree frogs to test aspects of skincare products for safety and effectiveness in the cosmetics industry. They provide an almost perfect human skin model, upon which the interaction of products with skin cells, tissues and microbiota may be observed. Taking advantage of these bioprinted skins not only brings products to market faster but also reduces animal experiments, and can meet the tight safety standards ensuring buyers receive top quality merchandise. For example, In June 2023, BICO Group AB(Stream), including CELLINK, Dispendix and ABM (Sweden), announced a cooperation with Sartorius (Germany). This made it possible for Sartorius to sell CELLINK’s 3D bioprinting solutions liquid handling platforms in addition to bio inks right across the Asia-Pacific region.

Restraint: High cost of 3D bioprinters and bioinks

3D bioprinting is very expensive with quite a bit of profit to make and that will surely hinder it from being widely used. The advanced technology can only work with the latest equipment, special materials, skilled personnel and years of experience, so price tags are high all around. For instance, 3D bioprinters are precision machines of a high degree that use sophisticated structure and revolutionary technology to place layer after biological materials layer. Such printers, designed with great complexity can fetch prices in the hundreds of thousands of dollars or even millions. Making the bioinks used in printing--which incorporate living cells and special materials so as to become capable of producing vascular and nervous systems as well as skin all over our bodies--requires much study and many special processes to make sure they are effective when injected into humans.

Opportunity: Rising demand for organ transplants

More chronic diseases appear, and people need many kinds of transplants. For example, traditional treatments such as these chronic illnesses can cause organ failure or irreparable damage and can also necessitate life-saving transplant operations to increase patient quality of life. In addition, as of March 2024, there are currently over 103,000 people on the national transplant waiting list. Every 8 minutes another person is added to that list; over 17 people a year die while waiting for an organ transplant. Consequently, according to United Network for Organ transplant Sharing data released in 2011, the US experienced a growing number of transplants year by year with over 46,000 organ transplants being done just this past year.

Challenge: Biocompatibility issues and rigorous sterilization protocols

In 3D bioprinting, ensuring biocompatibility is crucial to constructing living tissue, or else these constructs won’t be accepted by the body, which may result in adverse reactions. It relies on selecting materials carefully. Natural polymers and synthetic compounds which mimic tissue properties are chosen whenever possible, cut down on immunogenicity and eliminate the two toxic risks for people and environment at home or out of doors. Important for best practice, bioinks are a cell-packed hydrogel that support the living cell composition into the more or less dried state visible here taken (biBuilding viaduct, aiming at vertical tube), just as important as keeping things sterile within all foundation preparation, peripheral neoplastic development from either side or top, histology of tissues and infection models established using South Australian line mice inject OVA/protein fragments every other day for two weeks with final challenge taking place two weeks after that.

If the recipient's body is not compatible with the organ transplanted, it can lead to organ rejection too. This happens when in the recipient's blank immune system perceives the tissues from a foreign organ or "graft" as different and attacks them. In response, specific surface proteins on the nucleus of transplanted tissue known as antigens (Macun). As a result, antibodies are made, and immune cells are triggered to attack transplant tissue, causing cellular damage. This rejection process can occur after transplant itself-or over time gradually. According to the National University Hospital's National University Centre for Organ Transplantation (NUH), between 30 to 40% of non-matching kidney transplants fail the patient later on due to this phenomena. This is crucial in transplantation to ensure that the recipient does not reject new organs and to ensure long-term success. A case in point is even more clear when we keep in mind that on average a transplanted human heart yields over 10 years of life so long as biocompatibility issues are taken into account.

3D Bioprinting Market Forecast: Dominance of 3D Bioprinters and Regional Growth Trends through 2029

The 3D bioprinter segment is anticipated to dominate the 3D bioprinting industry throughout the forecast period. The market is categorized based on components into 3D bioinks, bioprinters, software, and consumables. Among these, 3D bioprinters are further segmented into inkjet, laser-assisted, magnetic, microextrusion, stereolithography-based, and other types such as microvalve and tissue fragment bioprinters. The bioinks segment is divided into synthetic, natural, and hybrid bioinks. It is projected that the 3D bioprinters segment will hold the largest market share in 2023, driven by growing demand for organ transplants and technological advancements in 3D bioprinting.

In terms of geography, North America emerged as the leading regional market for 3D bioprinting in 2023, both including and excluding the impacts of COVID-19. The market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2029, driven by favorable regulatory policies, a supportive reimbursement environment, and the presence of major market players. Europe is anticipated to experience significant growth at a robust CAGR, fueled by advancements in bioprinting R&D, increasing healthcare expenditures, and government initiatives promoting the expansion of 3D bioprinting technology.

Key Players:

Collplant Biotechnologies Ltd. (Israel)

regenHU (Switzerland)

Voxcell Bioinnovation Inc. (Canada)

BICO Group AB (Sweden, 3D Systems Inc. (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Organovo Holdings Inc (US)

Prodways (France)

Inventia Life Science Pty Ltd (Australia)

Upnano Gmbh (Austria)

UPM (Finland)

3D bioprinting solution (Russia)

REGEMAT 3D, SL (Spain)

Ροietis (France)

Sunp Biotech (US)Aspect Biosystem Ltd. (Canada)

Advanced Solutions Life Sciences, LLC (US)

Cyfuse Biomedical K.K (Japan)

Rokit Healthcare Inc. (South Korea)

Hangzhou Genofei Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China)

Foldink (Armenia), Brinter (US)

GeSim – Gesellschaft Für Silizium-Mikrosysteme Mbh (Germany)

Medprin (China)

Tissuelabs (Switzerland)

Recent Developments of 3D Bioprinting Industry:

In early 2024, 3D Systems announced plans to enhance its offerings in regenerative medicine following advancements in its "Print to Perfusion" technology. This innovation allows the bioprinting of highly detailed, vascularized tissue scaffolds, aiding in drug testing and the creation of transplantable organs​

CELLINK, a part of the BICO Group, launched its DNA Studio 4 Vault software in February 2024. This software enables secure and efficient documentation, assisting researchers in translating lab work into clinical applications more quickly .

In 2023, Organovo announced a collaboration with Yale University to explore 3D bioprinting of functional human tissues, particularly focusing on creating liver tissues for therapeutic applications. This partnership aims to advance Organovo’s expertise in liver tissue engineering.

Market Segmentation:

By Component

3D Bioprinters Microextrusion Bioprinters Inkjet 3D Bioprinters Laser-Assisted Bioprinters Stereolithography-Based Bioprinters Magnetic 3D Bioprinters Other 3D Bioprinters

Bioinks Natural Bioinks Hybrid Bioinks Synthetic Bioinks

Software

Consumables

By Material

Living Cells

Hydrogels

Extracellular Matrices

Other Materials

By Application

Research Application Drug Research Regenerative Medicine 3D Cell Culture

Clinical Applications Skin Bone and Cartilage Blood Vessels Other Clinical Applications



By End User

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals

By Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

