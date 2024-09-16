Haleon Selects PubMatic as Supply Optimisation Partner to Enable More Effective, Sustainable Media Buying

The global healthcare brand gains increased transparency and control by getting closer to the sell-side of the ecosystem

PubMatic has been selected by Haleon as a preferred supply partner to increase efficiency and streamline access to video, display, and connected TV (CTV) inventory globally, while also making media investments more sustainable. PubMatic provides transparent bidding technology and actively supports Haleon brands including Advil, Centrum, and Tums through programmatic media buys, thus maximising efficiency and performance.

Since the launch of the original ISBA PwC study in 2020, Haleon has taken a proactive approach to improving supply path transparency. With this new partnership, Haleon benefits from direct access to inventory sources, maximising commercial efficiency, transparency, data-driven insights, and optimisation capabilities. By creating the most direct supply path, this SPO partnership enables the reduction of any carbon emissions related to Haleon’s media investments by directing it towards responsible media while decarbonizing the media supply chain.

“PubMatic is committed to promoting transparency, efficiency and responsible media across the digital advertising landscape, and SPO is a crucial component of achieving that objective,” said Emma Newman, CRO, EMEA at PubMatic. “We’re thrilled to bring our SPO capabilities to Haleon, enabling them to make more informed, data-driven decisions about their programmatic ad spend and deliver better outcomes for Haleon’s brands.”

“We are on a journey to optimize the quality of our media investments while reducing the carbon footprint of our media buying operations and driving effectiveness. Following initial tests, we identified opportunities to improve by working more closely with the sell-side. We selected PubMatic to remove undesirable inventory that is more than one hop away from the supply source. By creating a global marketplace that enables Haleon’s regional teams to work only with publishers that meet our inventory quality targets, we have been able to significantly increase our media impressions while improving the environmental footprint and effectiveness of our campaigns. This is only made possible because we are directly controlling our media supply chain through PubMatic,” said Brook Minto, Global Investment Director, Marketing Edge at Haleon Health.

About PubMatic:

PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM) is an independent technology company maximising customer value by delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future. PubMatic’s sell-side platform empowers the world’s leading digital content creators across the open internet to control access to their inventory and increase monetization by enabling marketers to drive return on investment and reach addressable audiences across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, our infrastructure-driven approach has allowed for the efficient processing and utilisation of data in real-time. By delivering scalable and flexible programmatic innovation, we improve outcomes for our customers while championing a vibrant and transparent digital advertising supply chain.

About Haleon:

Haleon (LSE / NYSE: HLN) is a global leader in consumer health, with a purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. Haleon's product portfolio spans five major categories - Oral Health, Pain Relief, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health and Other, and Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS). Its long-standing brands - such as Advil, Sensodyne, Panadol, Voltaren, Theraflu, Otrivin, Polident, parodontax and Centrum - are built on trusted science, innovation and deep human understanding.

