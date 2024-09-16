Zongchuan 1929 by Wei Jiang Wins Silver in A' Packaging Design Award

Zongchuan 1929

Wei Jiang's Award-Winning Packaging Design Celebrates Xi'an's Cultural Heritage

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized competition in the field of packaging design, has announced Wei Jiang as a Silver Award winner for the exceptional packaging design "Zongchuan 1929" in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Zongchuan 1929 within the packaging industry, positioning it as a notable example of innovative design that aligns with and advances industry standards and practices.Zongchuan 1929's award-winning design is particularly relevant to the packaging industry and its customers, as it showcases a unique approach to celebrating cultural heritage while incorporating environmentally friendly materials. The design's focus on the historical and cultural aspects of Xi'an during the Dragon Boat Festival resonates with consumers seeking meaningful connections to tradition, while its use of sustainable paper demonstrates a commitment to social responsibility that aligns with the growing demand for eco-conscious packaging solutions.The packaging design of Zongchuan 1929 stands out for its intricate illustrations depicting the bustling streets of Chang An during the Tang Dynasty's Dragon Boat Festival celebrations. The artwork's vivid details immerse the viewer in the vibrant cityscape and evoke the warm sentiments of the people, creating a strong emotional connection. The design's unique opening method and the inclusion of a preservable backing paper featuring the complete illustration add an interactive element that elevates the user experience and encourages the preservation of the packaging as a decorative art piece.Winning the Silver A' Design Award serves as a testament to Wei Jiang's dedication to excellence in packaging design and as motivation to continue pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation. This recognition may inspire future projects that further explore the intersection of cultural heritage, sustainability, and user experience, setting new standards for the industry.Wei Jiang, the founder of Xi'an Yiwen Brand Design Co., Ltd, designed Zongchuan 1929.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at:About Wei JiangWei Jiang, the founder of Xi'an Yiwen Brand Design Co., Ltd, has been a prominent figure in the field of brand design, serving as a general consultant for brand visualization for various notable organizations such as Yanliang National Aviation Base, China Telecom Shaanxi Company, GREE Electric, HNA Commercial, Xi'an Miqi Group, and Xi'an Diet Group. With a deep commitment to design as his guiding principle, Wei Jiang has consistently demonstrated a dedication to market-driven innovation and exploration in brand construction, as evidenced by his leadership in numerous high-profile design projects.About Xi'an Yiwen Brand Design Co., LtdXi'an Yiwen Brand Design Co., Ltd, founded by Wei Jiang, has established itself as a leading brand design firm through its work with a diverse range of clients, including Yanliang National Aviation Base, China Telecom Shaanxi Company, GREE Electric, HNA Commercial, Xi'an Miqi Group, and Xi'an Diet Group. The company's commitment to combining design excellence with market insights has resulted in innovative and impactful brand solutions that have garnered recognition across various industries.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in their respective fields. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process, which involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel based on pre-established evaluation criteria, ensures that only the most deserving designs are honored with this prestigious title. The Silver A' Design Award is a testament to the exceptional expertise, creativity, and impact of the winning designers and their works.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes outstanding achievements in packaging design. The award attracts a diverse range of participants, including innovative designers, forward-thinking agencies, leading manufacturers, and influential brands, all seeking to showcase their creativity and gain global recognition for their exceptional packaging design capabilities. By participating in the A' Design Award for Packaging, entrants have the opportunity to contribute to the advancement of the industry and inspire future trends. The competition's rigorous blind peer-review process, conducted by an expert jury panel using pre-established evaluation criteria, ensures that only the most deserving projects are honored. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, remains committed to its philanthropic mission of enhancing society through the power of good design, recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://packagingdesignawards.com

