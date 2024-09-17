Strategic Partnership announcement between GSS and XSquare

GSS XSquare Partnership

GSS and XSquare, pioneers in B2B payment Solutions, will together implement cutting-edge open banking and real time B2B payment solutions in the UAE

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- GSS , a leading provider of innovative technology solutions, and XSquare , a pioneer in B2B payments, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership to implement cutting-edge open banking and real time B2B payment solutions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This collaboration aims to empower financial institutions and Business of all sizes in the region to harness the full potential of open banking and instant payments for driving innovation and enhancing customer experiences.GSS’s Expertise and VisionGSS has been at the forefront of technology innovation, offering a comprehensive suite of services that enable businesses to achieve rapid go-to-market capabilities. With a strong foundation in the latest technology stacks and a commitment to delivering robust, scalable solutions, GSS is uniquely positioned to lead the transformation of the B2B payments in the UAE. The company’s deep understanding of the local market dynamics, coupled with its technical prowess and deep banking and financial institutions partnerships ensures that its solutions are tailored to meet the specific needs for enabling the B2B payments in the region.XSquare’s Innovative SolutionsXSquare is revolutionizing the Global B2B payments landscape by providing a robust Omnichannel platform that simplifies the complexities of B2B payments. With a focus on security, compliance, and interoperability, XSquare’s solutions enables businesses of all sizes, SME’s, Mid and Larger Enterprises to seamlessly integrate and utilize the B2B Payment capabilities into their existing systems. The company’s cutting-edge technology makes it an ideal partner for GSS in this strategic initiative.A Transformative PartnershipThis partnership between GSS and XSquare represents a significant milestone in the evolution of the B2B payments landscape in the UAE. By combining GSS’s extensive local market knowledge and technical expertise with XSquare’s innovative B2B payments platform, the collaboration aims to deliver solutions that not only meet regulatory requirements but also drive innovation and enhance customer engagement. GSS will help financial institutions integrate their Instant Payments, Open banking and open finance API infrastructure and together with XSquare harmonize the B2B payments within UAEKey Benefits of the Partnership:1. Enhanced Customer Experience: The joint solutions will enable Businesses to make seamless payments to their Suppliers and Vendors and offer personalized and seamless Instant Payment experiences, enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty.2. Regulatory Compliance: Both companies are committed to ensuring that their solutions adhere to the latest regulatory standards, providing peace of mind to Businesses.3. Innovation and Growth: The partnership will foster an environment of innovation, enabling Businesses and Financial Institutions to develop new products and services that cater to the evolving needs of their customers.4. Security and Trust: With a strong focus on security, the joint solutions will ensure that customer data is protected, building trust and confidence among users.Statements from Leadership“We are thrilled to partner with XSquare. Our certified product stack provides our clients with the tools they need to succeed to not only meet the regulatory framework of CBUAE, but also to generate new revenue streams through B2B Payments, Access to Credit and Embedded finance” said Mahmoud AbuEbeid, Co-Founder and CEO at GSS.“XSquare is excited to work with GSS to deliver innovative Instant Payments and Open Banking solutions in the UAE,” said Narendra Nandal, Cofounder and CEO at XSquare. “Our combined expertise will enable us to offer unparalleled solutions that enhance the B2B payments experience for businesses and drive growth and profitability for financial institutions.”"We at GSS believe in the vision of XSquare. We had been evaluating opportunities of working on B2B payments ourselves and when we met Mr. Narendra and seen the vision and experience he and Ashwin (his co-founder) had, We decided to back XSquare with our technology and knowhow of Real Time Payments and Open Banking in the UAE. We are excited and hope for great things to arise from the XSquare - GSS partnership " said Praveen Sekar, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at GSSAbout GSSGSS is a leading technology solutions provider, specializing in delivering innovative, scalable, and secure solutions to businesses across various industries. With a strong focus on customer success, GSS helps organizations leverage the latest technologies to achieve their business goals and stay ahead in the competitive market.For more information, visit www.gsstechgroup.com About XSquareXSquare is a next generation, B2B payments company and aims to become the transaction processing arm of every business, so they can focus on what matters most – growing their business! With a commitment to security, compliance, and interoperability, XSquare empowers financial institutions and businesses to harness the full potential of instant payments and open bankingFor more information, visit www.xsquare.biz

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.