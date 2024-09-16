Deputy Minister Joe Phaahla outlines plan to tackle NCDs, 16 Sept

Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla will on Monday, 16 September outline some of the government`s plans to tackle the burden of emerging pandemic of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), otherwise known as diseases of lifestyle.

The NCDs have emerged as a major global health challenge, affecting millions of individuals globally, and are among the leading causes of death in South Africa today.

In particular, diabetes remained the second leading underlying cause of death in 2020 at 6.6% of all deaths, following Covid-19 which reached South Africa in 2020 and became the leading cause of death.

A new report released by Statistics South Africa described rising non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, chronic respiratory conditions, and cancers as a looming health crisis which requires an urgent attention.

Deputy Minister Phaahla will outline the response plan during a roundtable discussion on the Healthy Life Trajectories Initiative (HeLTI) - a collaboration between national research funding agencies in Canada, China, India, South Africa and also the World Health Organization (WHO).

The initiative aims to develop linked international intervention cohorts that will implement and test approaches to prevent overweight and obesity in children and risk factors for non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and improve early childhood development (ECD).

The event will be attended by amongst others, experts from SA Medical Research Council, academics from institutions of higher learning, representatives from High Commission of Canada in South Africa and World Health Organization.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Monday 16 September 2024

Venue: SAMRC, 1 Soutpansberg Road, Pretoria

Time: 9h00

For more information and media enquiries, please contact:

Mr Foster Mohale

Health Departmental Spokesperson

0724323792

Foster.mohale@health.gov.za

Mr Doctor Tshwale

Media Liaison Officer for Health Deputy Minister

063 657 8487

Doctor.tshwale@health.gov.za