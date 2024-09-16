Minister Maropene Ramokgopa on Book of Condolence for former Minister Pravin Gordhan at Public Enterprises

The Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Ms Maropene Ramokgopa, has announced that a Book of Condolence for the former Minister of Public Enterprises, Mr Pravin Gordhan, will be available this week for messages at the office of the Department of Public Enterprises in Pretoria. Mr Gordhan passed away on Friday, 13 September 2024.

Minister Ramokgopa has conveyed her condolences to the Gordhan family on behalf of the Departments of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation and Public Enterprises.

The late Mr Gordhan became Minister of Public Enterprises in 2018 and served in the 6th Administration until his retirement in June of this year.

“It is fitting that we honour the legacy of an activist and stalwart. The Book of Condolence is one way for South Africans and citizens of the world to remember former Minister Pravin Gordhan.

“His fearlessness and unwavering commitment to good governance will forever be remembered,” said Minister Ramokgopa.

The Book of Condolence will be available for messages until the day of the funeral of Mr Gordhan on Thursday, 19 September 2024.

The details are:

Time:​ 08:30 to 16:30 (daily)

Date: ​16 to 19 September 2024 (Monday to Thursday)

Venue: Department of Public Enterprises Offices, 80 Hamilton Street, Arcadia, Pretoria