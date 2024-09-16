Full-Service FinTech Solutions and UREBAL among others at FinTech Surge 2024

SoftPak will showcase UREBAL at FinTech Surge 2024 in Dubai, highlighting its expansion into the Middle East and award-winning portfolio rebalancing solutions.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SoftPak, the leading innovator in FinTech software development, is pleased to announce it will be attending FinTech Surge 2024 at Dubai Harbour. This revolutionary product is the first of its kind for brokerage advisors in the Middle Eastern Market. The event will also provide SoftPak with an international platform to exhibit cutting-edge, full-service custom software development and to emphasize its flagship product, UREBAL, which has been recognized lately by Goodfirms as the best stock portfolio management software and investment management software. SoftPak will also be exhibiting a strategic partnership with established individuals from the region as well. Cementing its role and dedication to providing full-service custom products to all its clients. You can read more about that here FinTech Surge is the flagship FinTech event for the MENA region, where global leaders and innovators, including startups from the FinTech space, show up to showcase their most recent solutions. This year's event will range across all aspects of evolving financial services-from digital banking to blockchain and investment technology. One will see SoftPak up front and center at this event, where one gets the depth of what they can build to cater to the most complex demands of financial institutions around the world.UREBAL- A Universal Rebalancing Software That is Making Major WavesAfter being accorded top accolades from Goodfirms, SoftPak will demonstrate the groundbreaking capabilities of UREBAL. Top financial professionals globally trust the comprehensive portfolio rebalancing solution offered by UREBAL to optimize asset allocation, rationalize investment strategies, and manage their risk dynamically. With unprecedented flexibility, UREBAL equips financial advisers and investment managers with the power to respond to market changes in real time while offering their clients optimum returns.According to Goodfirms, this is driven into success because UREBAL makes the complex tasks of portfolio management as easy as features such as:Custom Modeling: Maintain models with up to five nested levels easily and realize increased accuracy and control in rebalancing.Household Management: Manage up to 15 households and employ tax-advantage strategies across multiple accounts.Pair-Wise Swap Rebalancing: Leverage the firm's proprietary infinitesimal trades for minimal taxes and trading costs.Advanced Security: Work seamlessly with attribute restrictions, security restrictions, and account-level restrictions to reduce risks while improving performance.Naaz Scheik, CEO of SoftPak, on UREBAL Success and Future Enhancements“We are gratified by the recognition accorded by Goodfirms and excited to present UREBAL's capabilities at FinTech Surge 2024," said Naaz Scheik, Chief Executive Officer of SoftPak."Our team worked very hard to develop a software solution that responds to the dynamic needs of portfolio and investment managers. Its speed, flexibility, and precision come in handy for professionals to rebalance their portfolio with confidence, and we look forward to expanding its capabilities in the near future.”Full-Service FinTech Development Solutions on DisplayAlong with UREBAL, SoftPak will also present its entire portfolio of full-service software development services. With over 20+ years of experience, SoftPak is known for an end-to-end approach, providing bespoke FinTech development services-from ideation and research all the way through to deployment and further maintenance. Visitors to FinTech Surge will learn how SoftPak helps financial institutions launch innovative, secure, scalable applications that precisely meet their specific needs.Key offerings include:Custom Development: Custom solutions that work toward each client's objectives to achieve long-term success.Seamless Integrations: Knowledge of integrating digital wallets, payment systems, and state-of-the-art fraud detection technologies into financial platforms.Cutting-Edge Security: Biometric authentication and multi-layer security measures are implemented to secure sensitive financial data.Join SoftPak at FinTech Surge 2024SoftPak invites all visitors of FinTech Surge to its stall at H10-C09 to experience the power of UREBAL first-hand, or to review the company's custom software development services. With live presentations, expert insights, and focusing on solving the critical needs of the financial industry, this is a showcase not to be missed at FinTech Surge.Date: October 13th-16th, 2024Location: Dubai Harbour, Dubai, UAEEvent Information: FinTech Surge 2024To learn more about SoftPak and Urebal, visit www.softpak.com About SoftPak:With over 30+ years in the FinTech industry, SoftPak has developed innovative products at the intersection of business solutions and IT infrastructure since 1994. Their rule-based rebalancing and risk-based optimization software powers some of the largest financial institutions in the world, processing over 500B AUM. Headquartered in Massachusetts, SoftPak has offices worldwide.

