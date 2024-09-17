Automotive Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, and Drivers For 2024-2033

Automotive Testing, Inspection and Certification Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow from $20.58 billion in 2023 to $21.17 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive testing, inspection and certification market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $20.58 billion in 2023 to $21.17 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing complexity of automotive technologies, stringent government regulations for vehicle safety and emissions, globalization and expansion of automotive supply chains, growing consumer awareness and demand for quality and safety, increased automobile production.

The automotive testing, inspection and certification market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $24.03 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles, increasing focus on sustainable and eco-friendly certification processes., increasing complexity of automotive technologies, stringent regulatory landscape, growing demand for enhanced safety and comfort.

An increase in automobile production is expected to propel the growth of the automotive testing inspection and certification market going forward. Automobiles refer to passenger vehicles with four wheels and an internal combustion gasoline or diesel engine, and are intended for use on public highways. Automotive testing, inspection, and certification help automobiles to be safe and strong and assist in proving the longevity of the engine or shocks.

Key players in the automotive testing, inspection and certification market include SGS SA, Bureau Veritas SA, Intertek Group plc, Dekra SE, Applus Services SA, Eurofins Scientific SE, MISTRAS Group Inc., Element Materials Technology, The British Standards Institution, TUV Nord Group, NSF International, RINA SpA, ALS Limited, DNV GL, Robert Bosch GmbH, Exova Group Limited, SAI Global Limited, Lloyd's Register Group Limited, Kiwa NV.

Major companies operating in the automotive testing inspection and certification market are focused on enhancing the customer experience to gain a competitive edge in the market. Enhancing customer experiences through technology and innovation involves seamless digital interfaces, personalized recommendations, and efficient problem-solving, ultimately fostering stronger brand loyalty and satisfaction.

1) By Service Type: Testing Services, Inspection Services, Certification Services, Other Services

2) By Sourcing Type: In-house, Outsourced

3) By Application: Electrical Systems and Components, Telematics, Interior and Exterior Materials and Components, Fluids and Lubricants, Vehicle Inspection Services, Homologation Testing, Other Applications

North America was the largest region in the automotive testing inspection and certification market in 2023.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the automotive testing, inspection and certification market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Automotive testing inspection and certification refer to certifying automotive vehicles and their components as per the requirements of regulatory and statutory standards that help to check whether vehicles meet customer expectations and various statutory standards. These services are used to ensure the automotive product complies with automotive safety and quality standards.

