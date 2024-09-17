Global AI-Powered Personal Finance Management Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

AI-Powered Personal Finance Management Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AI-powered personal finance management market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.35 billion in 2023 to $1.48 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the widespread use of smartphones and tablets, the rise of fintech companies, the explosion of big data, the transition from traditional banking to digital banking, and the demand for personalized financial advice.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global AI-Powered Personal Finance Management Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The AI-powered personal finance management market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.16 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to economic uncertainty and financial planning, a growing population of tech-savvy consumers, the expansion of mobile and internet connectivity, growing concerns over financial security, and integration with other financial services.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global AI-Powered Personal Finance Management Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=18214&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The AI-Powered Personal Finance Management Market

The adoption of online banking services is expected to drive the AI-powered personal finance management market going forward. Online banking services refer to digital platforms that allow customers to conduct financial transactions and manage their bank accounts over the internet. The adoption of online banking services is driven by their convenience, accessibility, improved security features, and the growing use of digital devices. AI-powered personal finance management promotes the adoption of online banking services by providing personalized insights, automating routine financial tasks, and improving the user experience with predictive analytics and natural language processing.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ai-powered-personal-finance-management-global-market-report

Which Market Players Are Driving The AI-Powered Personal Finance Management Market Growth?

Key players in the AI-powered personal finance management market include Goldman Sachs Group Inc., BBVA USA, Intuit Inc., Robinhood Markets Inc., Chime Financial Inc., NerdWallet Inc., MoneyLion Inc., Acorns Grow Incorporated, Personal Capital Corporation, Betterment LLC, Koho Financial Inc., Stash Financial Inc., Quicken Inc., Albert Corporation, You Need A Budget LLC, Wealthfront Inc., Toshl Inc., Wally Technologies Inc., PocketGuard Inc., Tiller Inc., Zeta Help Inc., Emma Technologies Ltd., Qapital Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The AI-Powered Personal Finance Management Market Size?

Major companies operating in the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered personal finance management market are developing new products, such as AI-powered capabilities, to help banks streamline the transaction dispute resolution process more efficiently. AI-powered capabilities refer to the use of artificial intelligence to automate, optimize, and provide personalized insights and recommendations for managing individual financial activities, such as budgeting, saving, investing, and expense tracking.

How Is The Global AI-Powered Personal Finance Management Market Segmented?

1) By Technology Type: Machine Learning (ML), Predictive Analytics, Natural Language Processing (NLP)

2) By Service Type: Budgeting And Expense Tracking, Investment Management, Credit Score Monitoring

3) By Platform Type: Mobile Apps, Web-Based Platforms

4) By End-User: Individual Consumers, Financial Institutions

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The AI-Powered Personal Finance Management Market

North America was the largest region in the AI-powered personal finance management market in 2023. The regions covered in the AI-powered personal finance management market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

AI-Powered Personal Finance Management Market Definition

AI-powered personal finance management refers to using artificial intelligence to automate and enhance financial planning and decision-making. It includes tools that analyze spending patterns, provide investment recommendations, and offer personalized budgeting advice. These systems use machine learning algorithms to adapt to individual financial behaviors and goals.

AI-Powered Personal Finance Management Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global AI-powered personal finance management market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The AI-Powered Personal Finance Management Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on AI-powered personal finance management market size, AI-powered personal finance management market drivers and trends, AI-powered personal finance management market major players, AI-powered personal finance management competitors' revenues, AI-powered personal finance management market positioning, and AI-powered personal finance management market growth across geographies. The AI-powered personal finance management market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ai-enabled-medical-imaging-solutions-global-market-report

AI-Based Clinical Trial Solution Providers Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ai-based-clinical-trial-solution-providers-global-market-report

AI In Banking Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ai-in-banking-global-market-report

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.