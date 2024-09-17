Automotive Hybrid Starter Generator Global Market 2024 To Reach $21.84 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 5.7%

Automotive Hybrid Starter Generator Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

September 17, 2024

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive hybrid starter generator market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $16.58 billion in 2023 to $17.5 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to urbanization and traffic congestion, growing consumer awareness, increasing demand for more fuel-efficient vehicles, rising awareness of air quality issues, increasing infrastructure for hybrid and electric vehicles.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Automotive Hybrid Starter Generator Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The automotive hybrid starter generator market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $21.84 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising disposable income, increasing market penetration of hybrid vehicles, expansion of aftermarket services for hybrid vehicles, rising awareness about environmental impact, growing trend towards electrification in the automotive industry.

Growth Driver Of The Automotive Hybrid Starter Generator Market

Growing automotive industries are expected to propel the growth of the automotive hybrid starter generator market going forward. The automotive industry refers to the sector of the economy that involves the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of motor vehicles. The automotive industries are increasing due to changing consumer preferences, economic factors, regulatory and policy support, globalization and trade, and innovation in manufacturing. Hybrid starter generators are required for automotive because they enhance fuel efficiency, reduce emissions, and enable seamless start-stop and regenerative braking functions in hybrid vehicles.

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Automotive Hybrid Starter Generator Market Share?

Key players in the automotive hybrid starter generator market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd., Denso Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Valeo, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Nidec Corporation, Schaeffler AG, TRW Automotive, BorgWarner Inc., Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA, Rheinmetall Automotive AG, GKN Automotive Ltd., Mando Corporation, SEG Automotive, Dayco Ip Holdings LLC, Mahle GmbH, IAV Automotive Engineering, Maserati Inc., Delphi Technologies, Magneti Marelli.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Automotive Hybrid Starter Generator Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the automotive hybrid starter generator market are focusing on technological advancements such as integrated belt-driven starter generators to enhance efficiency, reduce emissions, and improve overall vehicle performance. An integrated belt-driven starter generator (BSG) refers to a component in hybrid and mild hybrid vehicle systems that combines the functions of a starter motor and a generator into a single unit.

How Is The Global Automotive Hybrid Starter Generator Market Segmented?

1) By Type: 12-Volt, 48-Volt, Other Types

2) By Component: Electric Motor Or Generator, Power Electronic Controller, Battery

3) By Power Rating: Low Power (Up To 15 kW), Medium Power (15-30 kW), High Power (Above 30 kW)

4) By Application: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Automotive Hybrid Starter Generator Market

North America was the largest region in the automotive hybrid starter generator market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the automotive hybrid starter generator market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Automotive Hybrid Starter Generator Market Definition

An automotive hybrid starter generator (HSG) is a component used in hybrid and mild hybrid vehicles to enhance engine start/stop functionality and improve overall vehicle efficiency. It is a key component in modern hybrid vehicles, providing combined starter and generator functions, supporting start-stop systems, enabling regenerative braking, and contributing to overall vehicle efficiency and performance.

Automotive Hybrid Starter Generator Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global automotive hybrid starter generator market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Automotive Hybrid Starter Generator Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automotive hybrid starter generator market size, automotive hybrid starter generator market drivers and trends, automotive hybrid starter generator market major players, automotive hybrid starter generator competitors' revenues, automotive hybrid starter generator market positioning, and automotive hybrid starter generator market growth across geographies. The automotive hybrid starter generator market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

