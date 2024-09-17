Global Automated Test Equipment Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Automated Test Equipment Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automated test equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $6.92 billion in 2023 to $7.38 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to quality assurance and cost efficiency, globalization of electronics manufacturing, demand for higher production throughput, focus on time-to-market, need for real-time monitoring and feedback.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Automated Test Equipment Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The automated test equipment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $9.82 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to focus on test cost reduction, focus on energy-efficient electronics, rise of automotive electronics, test data analytics, in-circuit testing advancements.

Growth Driver Of The Automated Test Equipment Market

The increasing demand for consumer electronics is contributing to the growth of automated test equipment. Any home equipment, gadgets, or digital devices intended for ordinary home usage are referred to as consumer electronics. Automated testing equipment is used in testing and evaluating the quality of consumer electronics, as a result, an increase in demand for consumer electronics increases the demand for automated test equipment.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Automated Test Equipment Market Growth?

Key players in the automated test equipment market include Aemulus Holdings, Chroma ATE Inc., Astronics Corporation, Advantest Corporation, SPEA S. p. A., Teradyne Inc., STAr Technologies Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Automated Test Equipment Market Size?

Strategic partnerships have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the automated test equipment market. Major companies operating in the automated test equipment sector are focused on partnerships to meet consumer demand.

How Is The Global Automated Test Equipment Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Memory IC Test System, Linear and Discrete Test System, System-on-Chip (SoC) Test System, Other Products

2) By Component: Industrial PC, Mass Interconnect, Handler, Prober, Other Components

3) By Technology: WCDMA and RF Technology Based Testing, LTE Technology Based Testing, Optical Inspection Technology Testing, Machine Vision Technology Testing, X-Ray Inspection Technology, Other Technologies

4) By End-Users: Aerospace and Defense, Consumer Electronics, IT and Telecommunications, Automotive, Healthcare, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Automated Test Equipment Market

North America was the largest region in the automated test equipment market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the automated test equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Automated Test Equipment Market Definition

Automated test equipment refers to computer-controlled test and measurement equipment that will allow for testing with minimal human interaction. It is used for testing and evaluating quality and functionality in various applications. This equipment is also used to test printed circuit boards, interconnections, and verifications.

Automated Test Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global automated test equipment market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Automated Test Equipment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automated test equipment market size, automated test equipment market drivers and trends, automated test equipment market major players, automated test equipment competitors' revenues, automated test equipment market positioning, and automated test equipment market growth across geographies. The automated test equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

