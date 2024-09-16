Young People from Around the World Invited to Create Innovative Solutions to Sustainable Development Goal-focused Challenges

Innovators ages 5 to 24 have until December 8 to enter NFTE’s World Series of Innovation and win prizes valued up to $1,500

NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interested in solving some of the biggest challenges humanity faces? Starting today, young people ages 5 to 24 can compete for prizes in the annual World Series of Innovation (WSI), presented by the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) and Aramco.

Prizes range in value from $300 to $1,500 with challenges focused on advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Eligible teams and individuals worldwide can sign up at innovation.nfte.com.

Each year, WSI harnesses the potential of young innovators, empowering them to unleash their creativity and drive positive change. This year, with Aramco's support, the competition offers two distinct tracks: the WSI Imagination League (for ages 5 to 12) and the WSI Impact League (for ages 13 to 24). NFTE and Aramco have helped to expand the competition’s reach in multiple languages, including English, Spanish, Arabic, Simplified Chinese, and Hindi. NFTE is more committed than ever to nurturing an entrepreneurial mindset, the driving force behind transformative change. Thousands of young minds around the globe will present innovative ideas and master essential entrepreneurial and design-thinking skills, equipping them to tackle the world's most pressing challenges with creativity and confidence.

“We are thrilled to launch this year's NFTE World Series of Innovation, an event that consistently showcases the incredible creativity and problem-solving abilities of young people around the globe,” said Dr. J.D. LaRock, NFTE president & CEO. “Past competitions have brought forward groundbreaking ideas, such as a platform that leverages AI to connect patients with medical professionals, an innovative process that transforms discarded rice husks into clean-burning fuel, and new technology designed to improve traffic efficiency and road safety. By introducing the WSI competition to an even larger audience through expanded ages and languages, we are empowering more young visionaries to address global challenges. We look forward to seeing the remarkable innovations that this diverse group of participants will bring to the table.”

“Aramco aims to support STEM education, innovation, and entrepreneurship by equipping young people with 21st century skills through outstanding programs such as WSI,” said Hadeel Al-Eisa, Aramco Corporate Citizenship Manager. “We are excited to learn more about the great ideas to be developed during this year’s challenge. We hope these inspiring, innovative solutions will help to make meaningful impacts in global communities.”

Each fall, NFTE announces new WSI challenges leading up to Global Entrepreneurship Week. The competition concludes on December 8, with winners for the Imagination League announced on February 18, 2025, and winners for the Impact League announced on April 14, 2025.

This year’s online challenges will advance the following UN SDGs:

WSI Imagination League Challenges (ages 5-12):

SDG 6: Clean Water Challenge, Aramco

SDG 8: Youth Economic Advancement Challenge

SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being Challenge

WSI Impact League Challenges (ages 13-24):

SDG 6: Clean Water Challenge, Aramco

SDG 9: Solar Innovation Challenge, CBT Technology Institute

SDG 8: Youth Economic Advancement Challenge

SDG 4: Quality Education Challenge, Comerica Bank

SDG 16: Responsible AI Challenge, EY

SDG 4: Game Based Financial Learning Challenge

SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being Challenge

SDG 13: Climate Action Challenge, Zuora

Learn more about the latest set of NFTE WSI innovation challenges, the sponsoring organizations, and the prizes being offered at innovation.nfte.com.

See some of the winning entries from previous challenges at innovation.nfte.com/results.

About NFTE

Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) ignites the entrepreneurial mindset with unique learning experiences that empower students to own their futures. A global nonprofit founded in 1987, NFTE provides high-quality entrepreneurship education to middle school, high school and postsecondary students. NFTE brings the power of entrepreneurship to students, regardless of family income, community resources, special needs, gender identity, race, or ethnicity. NFTE has educated more than a million students, delivering our programs in school, out of school, in-person, online, or through hybrid models. Visit nfte.com to learn more.

