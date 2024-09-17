Global 5G in Healthcare Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

5G in Healthcare Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's 5G in Healthcare Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 5g in healthcare market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0. 64 billion in 2023 to $1.04 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 62.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to high-speed data transfer, low latency, increased network capacity.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global 5G in Healthcare Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The 5g in healthcare market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $7.36 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 63.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing healthcare expenditure, increasing chronic diseases, increasing penetration of internet, growing users of smartphones.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global 5G in Healthcare Market

Growth Driver Of The 5G in Healthcare Market

The increasing adoption of telehealth is significantly driving the growth of the 5G in the healthcare market. Telehealth refers to the use of digital information and communication technologies such as computers and mobile devices (by patient or doctor) to access health care services remotely and manage patients’ health care. Telehealth offers various advantages such as easy access to healthcare and medical specialists, services with limited mobility, time or transportation options, improved communication and coordination between healthcare professionals and patients, and support for self-management of health care. Telehealth is one of the significant applications that make use of 5G technology for providing prompt healthcare services.

5G in Healthcare Market Report

Which Market Players Are Steering the 5G in Healthcare Market Growth?

Key players in the 5g in healthcare market include AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, T-Mobile USA Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., NEC Corporation, SK Telecom Co. Ltd., Fibocom Wireless Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, Nokia Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., China Mobile Limited, Telus Corporation, Vodafone Group plc, Deutsche Telekom AG, Telefónica S. A., Bharti Airtel Limited, Sierra Wireless Inc., Swisscom AG, Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd., Sequans Communications, Koninklijke Philips N. V., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., HTC Corporation, Sony Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, Telit Communications Ltd., BT Group plc, NTT Docomo Inc., Doximity Inc.

What Are the Dominant Trends in 5G in Healthcare Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the 5G in the healthcare industry are adopting strategic partnerships approach to provide essential 5G in the healthcare services to individuals, businesses, and governments. Strategic partnerships refers to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

How Is The Global 5G in Healthcare Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Hardware, Services, Connectivity

2) By Type: Data Transmission, Wearable Devices, Telediagnosis, Telemonitoring, Telerobotic Surgery, Other Types

3) By End Users: Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The 5G in Healthcare Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the 5G in healthcare market in 2023, and it is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the 5G in healthcare market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

5G in Healthcare Market Definition

5G in healthcare refers to providing the fifth generation of broadband or cellular technology (i. e., 5G) designed to dramatically improve the speed and responsiveness of wireless networks for various healthcare uses.

5G in Healthcare Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global 5g in healthcare market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The 5G in Healthcare Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on 5g in healthcare market size, 5g in healthcare market drivers and trends, 5g in healthcare market major players, 5g in healthcare competitors' revenues, 5g in healthcare market positioning, and 5g in healthcare market growth across geographies. The 5g in healthcare market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

