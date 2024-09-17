5G Chipset Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

5G Chipset Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's 5G Chipset Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 5g chipset market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $12.87 billion in 2023 to $17.2 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to evolution of mobile communication standards, increasing demand for higher data transfer rates, proliferation of internet of things (IoT) devices, growth of mobile broadband services, development of smart cities and connected infrastructure.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global 5G Chipset Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The 5g chipset market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $51.95 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to adoption of 5g in industrial automation and IoT, expansion of 5g networks for enhanced mobile connectivity, rise in demand for low-latency and high-bandwidth applications, integration of 5g in autonomous vehicles and smart transportation, growing deployment of 5g in rural and remote areas

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global 5G Chipset Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=5826&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The 5G Chipset Market

The growing mobile data traffic is significantly contributing to the growth of the 5G chipset market. Mobile data traffic refers to the amount of data flowing across a network within the entire internet at a given point in time. The expanding mobile data traffic necessitates improved mobile network performance and data connectivity, which will be maintained in future 5G network generations, thereby propelling the development of 5G chipsets.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/5g-chipset-global-market-report

Which Market Players Are Driving the 5G Chipset Market Growth?

Key players in the 5g chipset market include Qorvo Inc., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., UNISOC Communications Inc., Intel Corporation, MediaTek Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Xilinx Inc., NOKIA CORPORATION, Skyworks Solutions Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Broadcom Inc., Marvell Technology Group Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Integrated Device Technology Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, STMicroelectronics N. V., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Cavium Inc., MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., Anokiwave Inc., Sequans Communications S. A., MaxLinear Inc., Inseego Corp., Sierra Wireless Inc., Telit Communications PLC, Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd., Fibocom Wireless Inc.

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the 5G Chipset Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the 5G chipset market are focusing on innovating advancements to provide reliable services to customers. The advancements in the 5G chipset involve the development of highly efficient, compact, and high-performance semiconductor solutions to power the next generation of wireless communication networks, enabling faster data speeds, lower latency, and support for a wide range of devices and applications.

How Is The Global 5G Chipset Market Segmented?

1) By Integrated Circuit: Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC), Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC), Cellular Integrated Circuit (Cellular IC), Millimeter Wave Integrated Circuit (mmWave IC)

2) By Operational Frequency: Sub 6GHz, Between 26 and 39 Ghz, Above 39 Ghz

3) By Vertical: Manufacturing, Energy And Utilities, Media And Entertainment, IT And Telecom, Transportation And Logistics, Healthcare, Other Verticals

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The 5G Chipset Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the 5G chipset market in 2023.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the 5g chipset market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

5G Chipset Market Definition

A 5G chipset is an integrated circuit, also known as a data flow management system, made up of electronic components. It is a key component added to 5G devices that helps in connecting to the next-generation network, which enables 5G packet transmission and manages the flow of information.

5G Chipset Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global 5g chipset market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The 5G Chipset Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on 5g chipset market size, 5g chipset market drivers and trends, 5g chipset market major players, 5g chipset competitors' revenues, 5g chipset market positioning, and 5g chipset market growth across geographies. The 5g chipset market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

5G Fixed Wireless Access Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/5g-fixed-wireless-access-global-market-report

5G Technologies Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/5g-technologies-global-market-report

5G Services Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/5g-services-global-market-report

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model (GMM), is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Animal Healthcare Industry Coverage & Solutions - The Life Sciences Research Company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.