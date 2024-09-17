Automotive Relay global market 2024 to reach $23.86 billion by 2028 at rate of 7.6%

Automotive Relay Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive relay market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $16.57 billion in 2023 to $17.81 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to changing consumer preferences, government regulations, increased adoption of electric vehicles, growing demand for luxury cars, increasing complexity of vehicle electrical circuits.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Automotive Relay Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The automotive relay market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $23.86 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing demand for connected car technologies, integration of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), focus on energy efficiency in vehicle electronics, development of smart and self-diagnosing relays, heightened emphasis on safety and performance enhancements.

Growth Driver Of The Automotive Relay Market

The increasing production of commercial and passenger vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the automotive relay market going forward. Passenger vehicles are motor vehicles that transport passengers, whereas commercial vehicles transport a larger number of people for commercial purposes. The high production requires a large number of automotive parts, including automotive relays, to be installed in the new vehicle, thereby promoting the automotive relay market's growth.

Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Automotive Relay Market Trends?

Key players in the automotive relay market include Fujitsu Ltd., Denso Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Tyco Electronics Connectivity Ltd., Omron Corporation, HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Automotive Relay Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the automotive relay market are focusing on innovating products, such as G9KB, to provide reliable services to customers. G9KB is a type of relay used for high-capacity household electricity storage systems.

How Is The Global Automotive Relay Market Segmented?

1) By Product: PCB Relays, Plug-in Relays, Other Products

2) By Relay Type: Solid State Relays (SSR), Hybrid, Electromechanical

3) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Electric Vehicles

4) By Application: Powertrain Systems, Body And Chassis, Convenience, Safety And Security, Driver Information

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Automotive Relay Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the automotive relay market in 2023.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the automotive relay market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Automotive Relay Market Definition

Automotive relays are electronically operated switches that open and close circuits electronically. It is designed for DC voltages in retainment systems and passenger consolation that can control power levels in adverse environments. The automotive relay use electromagnetism to operate a higher current circuit in automobiles.

