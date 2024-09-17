Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Global Market 2024 To Reach $80 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 29.7%

Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artificial intelligence in marketing market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $22.01 billion in 2023 to $28.37 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to skills development and talent acquisition, data explosion and big data analytics, personalization and customer segmentation, predictive analytics and forecasting, marketing automation platforms.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The artificial intelligence in marketing market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $80. 3 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing integration of ai in e-commerce, focus on explainable ai and ethical marketing practices, greater adoption of ai for customer segmentation, advancements in image and video recognition, enhanced personalization strategies, advanced predictive analytics.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=6879&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market

The increasing adoption of virtual assistants is expected to drive artificial intelligence in the marketing market. Virtual assistants are services over the internet or dedicated network with delivery on demand. Due to the pandemic and lockdowns, small and medium-scale enterprises are increasingly focusing on streamlining their business models by adopting virtual assistants.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-in-marketing-global-market-report

Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market Trends?

Key players in the artificial intelligence in marketing market include IBM Corporation, Salesforce. com Inc., Amazon. com Inc., Facebook Inc., Oracle corporation, Appier Inc., GumGum Inc., Heuritech SAS, NetBase Quid Inc., Quantcast Corporation, Persado Inc., Albert Technologies Ltd., Affectiva Inc., Conversica Inc., Brave Bison Group plc, War Room Inc., SmallGiants LLC, Shout Digital Ltd., Major Tom Inc., Blueshift Labs Inc., iKala Interactive Media Inc., Amplero Inc., Clickstrike Inc., Avantgrade LLC, NoGood Inc., Single Grain LLC, Matrix Marketing Group LLC, Near Pte Ltd., Pixis Interactive Inc.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market Growth?

Major companies operating in artificial intelligence (AI) in marketing market are increasing their focus on introducing marketing c0-pilot to gain a competitive edge in the market. Marketing Co-Pilot refers to an AI system that assists in guiding or managing marketing activities.

How Is The Global Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market Segmented?

1) By Technology: Machine Learning, Context-Aware Computing, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision

2) By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

3) By Deployment Type: Cloud, On Premises

4) By Application: Social Media Advertising, Search Advertising, Dynamic Pricing, Virtual Assistant, Content Curation, Sales And Marketing Automation, Analytics Platform, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the artificial intelligence in marketing market in 2023.The regions covered in the artificial intelligence in marketing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market Definition

AI in marketing refers to obtaining and evaluating consumer data for making marketing decisions on behalf of an algorithm or machine learning engine that helps in making automated judgments that are based on data gathering, analysis, and further observations of the data from the audience or economic patterns that may influence marketing efforts.

Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global artificial intelligence in marketing market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The artificial intelligence in marketing market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

