Submit Release
News Search

There were 185 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,607 in the last 365 days.

10/1/2024: Deadline to avoid Notice to Withhold Tax Increment

A Notice to Withhold Tax Increment will be mailed to county auditors for any TIF district for which the 2023 TIF Annual Reporting Form is not filed on or before this date. Copies of the notice will be mailed to mayors and authority representatives.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

10/1/2024: Deadline to avoid Notice to Withhold Tax Increment

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more