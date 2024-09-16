Submit Release
Exchange for four previously issued Zodiac banknotes commencing today (16 Sep)

MACAU, September 16 - The exchange of four previously issued Zodiac Banknotes (including the Rat, Ox, Tiger and Rabbit Zodiac Banknotes) starts today (16 Sep) and will end on 6 December 2024. Each registered Macao resident can bring along his/her Macao ID card and funds to the selected bank on the chosen day and exchange for 15 pieces of the Rat, Ox, Tiger and Rabbit Zodiac banknotes of each Issuing Bank, totaling the exchange for 120 pieces of the mentioned banknotes with an exchange amount of MOP1,200.

The exchange for four types of Zodiac banknotes from the two Issuing Banks is required to be conducted in one go, with no provision for separate exchange for any type of the notes. For enquiries, please call our hotline: 2856 5071 / 2856 5072 during business hours, or browse our website (https://registration.amcm.gov.mo/banknotes/terms_pt.html).

