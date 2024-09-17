Augmented Analytics In BFSI Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Augmented Analytics In BFSI Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The augmented analytics in banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.06 billion in 2023 to $2.61 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing regulatory requirements, growing data volumes, demand for real-time insights, adoption of digital banking, customer experience enhancement, and fraud detection improvements.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Augmented Analytics In Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI) Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The augmented analytics in banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.74 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the expansion of open banking initiatives, integration with blockchain for secure transactions, the rise of quantum computing applications, predictive analytics for economic volatility, and enhanced cybersecurity analytics.

Growth Driver Of The Augmented Analytics In Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI) Market

The increasing data volume is expected to propel the growth of augmented analytics in banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) market going forward. Data volume is the amount of data that is saved, processed, and managed within an information system or database. With growing digitalization, advancements in IoT, big data analytics, and cloud-based computing have led to the generation of massive volumes of real-time data from diverse sources. The volume of data allows augmented analytics to provide deeper insights and more accurate forecasts, improving risk management, consumer behavior research, and market trend assessment in BFSI. This also enables BFSI enterprises to provide more tailored services by evaluating client interactions and preferences, resulting in increased satisfaction.

Which Market Players Are Driving the Augmented Analytics In Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI) Market Growth?

Key players in the augmented analytics in banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) market include Microsoft Corporation, Dell Technologies, Accenture, International Business Machines Corporation, Goldman Sachs, Oracle Corporation, SAP, Salesforce.com inc., NTT DATA Inc., Fiserv Inc., Experian Information Solutions Inc., Red Hat Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Hitachi Vantara LLC, NICE Actimize, Teradata, Informatica Inc., FICO, TIBCO, Cloudera Inc., Domo Inc.

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the Augmented Analytics In Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI) Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the augmented analytics in banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) market are developing advanced solutions with artificial intelligence (AI)-powered data analytics to enhance decision-making processes and improve personalized customer experiences. AI-powered data analytics entails employing AI to analyze vast amounts of data rapidly and effectively, allowing financial organizations to identify trends, detect anomalies, and anticipate outcomes with better precision.

How Is The Global Augmented Analytics In Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI) Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Solution, Service

2) By Deployment Model: On-Premises, Cloud-Based

3) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

4) By Application: Risk Management, Fraud Detection and Prevention, Customer Analytics, Compliance Management, Performance Management, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Augmented Analytics In Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI) Market

North America was the largest region in augmented analytics in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the augmented analytics in banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Augmented Analytics In Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI) Market Definition

Augmented analytics in the banking, financial services, and insurance sectors (BFSI) is the use of advanced analytics techniques such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to improve data-driven decision-making processes within financial institutions. This technique allows financial organizations to make more informed and timely decisions, resulting in better overall strategic planning and operational efficiency.

