Global Aquafeed Additives Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The aquafeed additives market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.63 billion in 2023 to $1.76 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing aquaculture industry, nutritional requirements, health and disease management.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Aquafeed Additives Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The aquafeed additives market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.32 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to population growth and urbanization, environmental sustainability, regulatory changes, global economic trends.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Aquafeed Additives Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

Growth Driver Of The Aquafeed Additives Market

The rise in consumption and demand for seafood is expected to propel the growth of the aquafeed additives market. Consumer preference for seafood as a protein source, and increased demand for exotic marine species such as shrimp and oysters, is boosting the growth of seafood. These species improve the protein requirements as they contain significant levels of vitamins, fat, and fatty oils such as sardine oil, squid oil, essential amino acids, phospholipids, and cholesterol, which are very beneficial for one's health.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

Which Market Players Are Steering the Aquafeed Additives Market Growth?

Key players in the aquafeed additives market include Aker Biomarine, Alltech, Biorigin, Kemin Industries Inc., Norel SA, BioMar Group A/S, Cargill Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Nutreco NV, Nutriad Ltd., Calanus AS, Olmix Group, Lallemand Inc., Nouryon B. V., Delacon Biotech Nik Ges. m. b. H., Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd., Diana S. A. S., Aller Aqua A/S, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ridley Corporation Ltd., Thai Union, Inve Aquaculture Inc., Growel Feeds Pvt. Ltd., BASF SE, Bluestar Adisseo Company, Wilbur-Ellis Nutrition LLC, Purina Animal Nutrition LLC, Koninklijke DSM N. V., Skretting, Clextral S. A. S., Trouw Nutrition LLC, Balchem Corporation, AquaBounty Technologies, Scoular, Nutra Blend LLC.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Aquafeed Additives Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the aquafeed additives market are increasing their focus on introducing rotifer substitution diets in aqua feed to gain a competitive edge in the market. Rotifer substitution diets are formulated diets used in the aquaculture industry to replace or reduce the reliance on live rotifers as a primary feed source for larval and early juvenile fish and crustaceans.

How Is The Global Aquafeed Additives Market Segmented?

1) By Source: Animal, Microorganisms, Plant

2) By Ingredient: Anti-Parasitic, Feed Acidifiers, Prebiotics, Essential Oils And Natural Extracts, Palatants, Other Ingredients

3) By Application: Carp, Rainbow Trout, Salmon, Crustaceans, Tilapia, Catfish, Sea Bass, Grouper, Other Application

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Aquafeed Additives Market

North America was the largest region in the aquafeed additives market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the aquafeed additives market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Aquafeed Additives Market Definition

Aquafeed additives refer to a substance that is used for improving the quality of aqua species by protecting the physical and chemical quality of their diet. It is a nutritive/non-nutritive ingredient provided in a small amount. Aquafeed additives are high in protein and omega-3 fatty acids, boosting the nutritional value of the feed and giving benefits such as a higher growth rate, feed conversion, and a more robust immune system

Aquafeed Additives Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global aquafeed additives market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Aquafeed Additives Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on aquafeed additives market size, aquafeed additives market drivers and trends, aquafeed additives market major players, aquafeed additives competitors' revenues, aquafeed additives market positioning, and aquafeed additives market growth across geographies. The aquafeed additives market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

