Automotive Windshield global market 2024 to reach $29.46 billion by 2028 at rate of 8.4%

Automotive Windshield Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive windshield market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $19.69 billion in 2023 to $21.36 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to safety regulations, increased vehicle production, rising focus on vehicle safety, consumer demand for comfort, environmental considerations.

The automotive windshield market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $29.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to urbanization, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicles, stricter safety standards, connectivity features, sustainable materials.

The increasing growth of the automotive industry is expected to propel the growth of the automotive windshield market going forward. The automotive industry comprises a wide range of companies and organizations involved in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and selling of motor vehicles. Windshields are used in automobiles to protect the occupants and the interior from dust, rain, wind, and other outside elements. Also, this helps in strengthening the structure of cars.

Key players in the automotive windshield market include Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, AGC Inc., Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Guardian Industries Corp., Central Glass Co. Ltd., Sisecam Group, Shenzhen Benson Automobile Glass Co. Ltd., Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, Vitro SAB de CV, Safelite Group Inc., PPG Industries Inc., Olimpia Oto Camlari AS, GIS GmbH, T&S Auto Glass Inc., Shatterprufe Pty Ltd.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive windshield market. Major companies operating in the automotive windshield sector are focused on developing new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

1) By Glass Type: Laminated Glass, Tempered Glass

2) By Material Type: Thermoset Material, Thermoplastic Material

3) By Windshield Position: Front Windshield, Rear Windshield

4) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Automotive Windshield Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the automotive windshield market in 2023.The regions covered in the automotive windshield market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Automotive Windshield Market Definition

Automotive windshields refer to a transparent screen that is made of laminated safety glass and has a piece of plastic sandwiched between two layers of glass. The automotive windshield is used to protect the vehicle's occupants and interiors from various elements of nature, such as dust, rain, insects, wind, and other outside elements that are encountered on the road.

