3D Technologies Transform Dental Laboratory Market is forecasted to reach USD 99,300 million by 2034, Delivering High Accuracy and Efficiency in Dental Applications

The USA dental laboratory market is projected to grow at a 5.6% CAGR through 2034, driven by tech advancements like digital impression systems and 3D printing, and rising demand for prosthetics and implants.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The dental laboratory market, valued at USD 58,616.6 million in 2024, is projected to reach USD 99,300 million by 2034 due to increased aesthetic appeal and advancements in dentistry. The market, fueled by rising public awareness of oral health care and government efforts to reimburse dental treatment, is expected to progress at a CAGR of 5.4% during this period.



The market is driven by technological advancements, increasing awareness of oral health care, government efforts to reimburse dental treatment, and the growing popularity of cosmetic dentistry. The demand for surgeries has increased due to painless and easy procedures, 3D imaging of dental implant bridges or crowns, and strict regulations for consumer safety. The geriatric population is also growing, leading to the need for customized solutions.

The market is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry and disposable incomes in both emerging and developed countries. The demand for products like caps, bridge crowns, and other essential appliances for protecting and straightening teeth is expected to drive the market, but only a few laboratories can afford advanced CAD/CAM systems due to their high cost and heavy maintenance.

Dental Lab Sector’s Regional Growth Predictions:

Countries in Asia Pacific are expected to witness the highest CAGR due to the aging population, increasing disposable income, and oral hygiene awareness. Europe's market growth is driven by increased oral health programs, preventive treatments, and patient education. Both regions are expected to drive significant growth in the oral health sector.

“Innovations in dentistry, including bone morphogenetic proteins and hydroxyapatite coatings, have reduced chair time, accelerated healing, and made procedures less painful. Advanced imaging techniques, such as CAD and CAM, facilitate complex procedures and 3D imaging, leading to better patient diagnosis and market growth from 2024 to 2034.” – opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Market CAGR Value of Dental Laboratory by Country:

Countries CAGR (2024 to 2034) United States 5.60% Germany 5.90% United Kingdom 5.40% China 6.60% India 6.30%

Competitive Landscape:

The increasing demand for dental services is driven by technological advancements, particularly automation and data interchange. Digital platforms and new techniques have revolutionized traditional dental workflows, leading to an upward trend in market value. Automated equipment and processes are increasing efficiency and ensuring timely patient service delivery.

Market players, including Envista Holdings Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, A-dec Inc., Straumann AG, Danaher Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Ultradent Products, GC Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Planmeca OY, Bego GmbH & Co. Kg, Septodont Holding, and Voclar Vivadent AG, are working together to expand their industries and improve services. Collaboration with key market players can help increase their market share and improve services.

Latest Development:

Carbon introduced its Automatic Operation suite in 2024 to improve dental lab efficiency by automating model preparation, production, and post-processing. This suite can be paired with other products like the AO Backpack for overnight production and the AO Polishing Cassette for automated surface smoothing.

Key Segmentation of the Dental Laboratory Market

By Equipment:

The market is categorized into dental radiology equipment, dental lasers, systems and parts, laboratory machines, hygiene maintenance devices, and others

By Product:

Dental laboratories include restorative, orthodontic, endodontic, implant, and oral care products.

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, as well as the Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Old Source: Global Dental Laboratories Market is Expected to Exhibit a CAGR of Close to 5.6% Over the Forecast Period 2022-2032

Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

