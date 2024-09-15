Minister of Education assures Members of Parliament that the Scholarship Grants is ready to be released to them

Minister of Education Hon, Tozen Leokana has assured Members of Parliament (MP) that the 2024 MP Scholarship grants is available and can be accessed once their retirements of 2023 are submitted to the MEHRD Accounts Division.

He made this statement in response to a question raised by the Leader of Opposition, Hon. Mathew Wale who asked about the status of the $20 million MP Scholarship Grant under the 2024 MEHRD recurrent budget estimates.

Hon Leokana told the 12th Parliament that for the 2024 fiscal year, a total of 20 million dollars was budgeted for and allocated under the MP scholarship grant.

He said out of the 20 million dollars, each MP would receive SBD$400,000 for each constituency.

He told parliament that “the fund is already accessed by some Members of Parliament and I believe some have already received it in full while others received a portion of it,”.

Hon. Leokana said to access the funds the key requirement is for the former MPs to retire the 2023 scholarship grant and for each constituency to provide their bank account.

“Let me assure you the funds are there and ready to be paid to your accounts once bank accounts are made available to my ministry,” he said.

He also told the 12th Parliament that the current reservation will not affect the MP scholarship award.