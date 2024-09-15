The Mortgage Calculator Introduces Fixed Rate 2nd Mortgages to Tap into Home Equity Without Refinancing 1st Mortgages

The Mortgage Calculator

The Mortgage Calculator provides a solution for homeowners to tap into the equity of their home without having to refinance their low-rate first mortgages!

Our Fixed Rate 2nd Mortgage products give borrowers the flexibility to access additional funds for large expenses, all while maintaining financial stability with predictable monthly payments” — Nicholas Hiersche - President

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mortgage Calculator, a leading provider of innovative mortgage solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its Fixed Rate 2nd Mortgage products. These offerings allow homeowners to take advantage of the equity in their homes without the need to refinance their existing low-rate 1st mortgage, making it easier than ever to access funds for home improvements, debt consolidation, or other financial needs.

With interest rates remaining higher than in recent years, many homeowners are hesitant to refinance their 1st mortgage, which may have been secured at historically low rates. The Mortgage Calculator’s Fixed Rate 2nd Mortgage products provide a solution by allowing borrowers to access their home’s equity while keeping their current 1st mortgage and its lower interest rate intact.

“We understand that many homeowners are concerned about losing the low rates on their 1st mortgages, and we’re excited to offer a product that allows them to leverage the value of their home without refinancing that,” said Nicholas Hiersche, President of The Mortgage Calculator. “Our Fixed Rate 2nd Mortgage products give borrowers the flexibility to access additional funds for large expenses, all while maintaining financial stability with predictable monthly payments.”

This product is part of The Mortgage Calculator’s ongoing commitment to providing innovative and flexible financing options tailored to meet the needs of today’s homeowners. As a trusted partner, The Mortgage Calculator continues to support borrowers in achieving their financial goals by offering a wide range of loan products and personalized services.

About The Mortgage Calculator:

The Mortgage Calculator is a licensed Mortgage Lender (NMLS #2377459) that specializes in using technology to enable borrowers to access both Conventional and Non-QM mortgage loan programs with over 100 banks and partners. Using The Mortgage Calculator proprietary technology, borrowers can instantly price and quote thousands of mortgage loan programs in just a few clicks. Our team of over 350 licensed Mortgage Loan Originators can assist our customers with Conventional, FHA, VA and USDA mortgages as well as access thousands of mortgage programs using Alternative Income Documentation such as Bank Statement Mortgages, P&L Mortgages, Asset Based Mortgage Programs, No Ratio CDFI Loan Programs, DSCR Investor Mortgages, Commercial Mortgages, Fix and Flip Mortgages and thousands more! To apply for a mortgage please visit https://themortgagecalculator.com

Mortgage Calculator Company LLC

NMLS#: 2377459

2125 BISCAYNE BLVD SUITE 220

Miami, FL 33137

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.