Coating Additives Market a Long-term Investment Will Bring Potential Growth Opportunities

Coating Additives Market Forecast

Favorable environmental regulations supporting low VOC (volatile organic compound) coating additives and a growing number of applications.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report titled, " Coating Additives Market by Function (Anti-foaming, Wetting & Dispersion, Rheology Modification, Biocides, Impact Modification, and Others), Type (Acrylic, Fluoropolymers, Urethanes, Metallic Additives, and Others), Formulation (Water-Borne, Solvent-Borne, Solventless, Powder Coating, and Radiation Curable), and End-Use Industry (Architectural, Industrial, Automotive, Wood & Furniture, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global coating additives market generated $9.0 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $15.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.Key Market Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:- Drivers: Favorable environmental regulations supporting low VOC (volatile organic compound) coating additives and a growing number of applications across various industries fuel the market's growth.- Restraints: Stringent environmental policies act as a limitation to market expansion.- Opportunities: Increasing demand for water-borne and powder-based coating additives, particularly in green construction, presents significant growth potential.Segment Insights:By Function: The rheology modification segment dominated in 2020, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the global market. Its popularity is attributed to its ability to enhance film thickness, viscosity, and elasticity of coatings. This segment is also expected to grow at the fastest rate, with a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.By Type: Acrylic coating additives held the largest share in 2020, making up over one-fourth of the market due to increased demand for acrylic materials. This segment is also projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% through 2030.Regional Outlook:In 2020, the Asia-Pacific region, followed by Europe and North America, accounted for around half of the global coating additives market. Asia-Pacific's prominence is driven by its substantial consumer base. The region is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.Leading Market Players:The key players in the coating additives market include:- BASF- Solvay- BYK Additives & Instruments- Clariant- Arkema- Dow Chemical Co.- Eastman Chemical Co.- Evonik- Momentive Performance Materials Inc.- Lanxess𝐎𝐛𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/coating-additives-market About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

