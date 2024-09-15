Submit Release
News Search

There were 176 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,568 in the last 365 days.

MAX Power Mining Corp. Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FRANKFURT: 89N) (“MAX Power” or the “Company”) announces the results of its annual general and special meeting (AGSM) of common shareholders held on September 13, 2024 in Burnaby, BC. Resolutions passed at the meeting included the appointment of D&H Group LLP as auditors for the ensuing year, approval of the Company’s stock option plan, approval of Company’s Advance Notice Policy and the re-election of Ravinder Mlait, Bryan Loree, William DeJong, and Thomas Clarke as directors.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Rav Mlait - CEO
MAX Power Mining Corp.
info@maxpowermining.com
Tel: 778-655-9266

Investor Relations:
MarketSmart Communications
Tel: 877-261-4466

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MAX Power Mining Corp. Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more