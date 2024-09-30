NEW MEMOIR PAINTS RIVETING PICTURE OF THE MANY SIDES OF MENTAL ILLNESS

Scenes From a Misbegotten Life

SCENES FROM A MISBEGOTTEN LIFE by Victoria Maiden

Many of us have been labeled as freaks, weirdos, oddballs, eccentrics and outcasts. So it’s no surprise that many of us attempt to keep our illness hidden to the extent we can.” — Victoria Maiden

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- “What if your whole life was like a badly written play? Asinine plot, tedious dialogue, poorly paced performance, dreadful costumes. Would you walk out of the theater or stay until the final curtain call?” Victoria Maiden is in a lifetime bout with mental illness, and she wrestles with that kind of question every day. Now, she chronicles her messy and lopsided life, from preadolescence to senior citizen, in her riveting memoir, SCENES FROM A MISBEGOTTEN LIFE , which features fascinating characters, bizarre events, impossible situations, and even a bit of suspense.The book takes readers from the crooked streets of Greenwich Village to the Greek Isles, from the garish colors of Hollywood Boulevard to the ancient ruins of Rome. But in the backdrop of those glorious venues is a ruthlessly candid case history of a woman whose life has been marred by mental illness in various and surprising ways, not only as a sufferer herself but as witness to the struggles of similarly afflicted family members and friends.This is the kind of sickness that can be as plain as day, but just as often is subtle, insidious, and invisible to outsiders. Yet it plagues millions of our friends and neighbors. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one out of five adults in the United States experiences mental illness every year.Maiden’s book helps take the topic out of the closet. SCENES FROM A MISBEGOTTEN LIFE pulls back the curtain and offers a vivid glimpse of what it looks like and feels like to wrestle with this condition on a daily basis.“Many of us have been labeled or even seen ourselves as freaks, weirdos, oddballs, eccentrics and outcasts,” Maiden writes. “So it’s no surprise that many of us attempt to keep our illness hidden to the extent we can.”Maiden wants readers to understand that the signs don’t always manifest themselves so outwardly. And while many with mental illness are confronting demons internally and more subtlely, one might never know, from all appearances, that anything is wrong.“Subtle” might not be the best word to describe Maiden’s experience with mental illness. She says she has been hospitalized on numerous occasions for “major depression” and has had dozens of electric shock treatments. “I’ve been expelled from school, evicted from apartments, thrown out of college dorms, fired numerous times, arrested, handcuffed and even straightjacketed.”Maiden was raised in a working-class neighborhood in the Bronx, at a time when America's future looked so innocent and full of possibilities. The first member of her family to attend college, she looked forward to a career in publishing, law, or academia. But fate had other plans.SCENES FROM A MISBEGOTTEN LIFE is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.ABOUT THE AUTHORVictoria Maiden grew up in a solid working-class neighborhood of the Bronx, NY during 1950s America. From early on, the specter of mental illness haunted the home. Her younger brother suffered from a series of nervous disorders and began taking psychiatric medications at the age of ten. Victoria herself was stricken with severe clinical depression at age 13. The first person in her family to attend college, she graduated summa cum laude and planned on a career in law or education. But her illness eroded those plans. Although she had never before thought of writing a book, after her brother died, she felt moved to paint a candid, brutally honest picture of what mental illness feels like on a daily basis.

