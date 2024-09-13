Former Bureau of Prisons Correctional Officer Pleads Guilty to Sexual Abuse of a Ward

A former Federal Bureau of Prisons (FBOP) correctional officer pleaded guilty today to three counts of sexual abuse of a ward.

Jacob Salcido, 40, of Lexington, Kentucky, pleaded guilty today to sexual abuse of a ward. According to his plea agreement, beginning on Sept. 5, 2020, through Dec. 21, 2020, while employed as a correctional officer at the Federal Medical Center (FMC) in Lexington, Salcido knowingly engaged in a sexual act with three inmates. Salcido admitted that he was aware that based on his training and experience that any sexual contact between FMC staff and inmates was strictly forbidden and was a federal crime.

“Jacob Salcido blatantly exploited his power as a correctional officer by sexually abusing three women in his custody,” said Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco. “The Justice Department’s commitment to eradicating sexual abuse within the ranks of the Federal Bureau of Prisons continues through every case we prosecute. Today’s guilty plea is the latest but certainly not the last in our efforts to eradicate sexual abuse in federal prisons.”

“Federal Bureau of Prisons Correctional Officers are responsible for fostering a safe and humane environment for inmates to serve out their sentences,” said Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz. “Instead, Salcido abused his authority and sexually abused three inmates that were in his custody and care. The DOJ OIG is committed to aggressively investigating these types of allegations and bringing perpetrators to justice.”

“Instead of ensuring the safety and security of those in his care, the defendant chose to maliciously prey on vulnerable individuals, and betrayed an important obligation to the public,” said U.S. Attorney Carlton S. Shier IV for the Eastern District of Kentucky. “This disgraceful conduct has done enduring damage to his victims. It has also eroded trust in faithful public servants, those who perform their civic duties honorably. We are committed to our efforts to protect individuals, and to combat abuses by those who callously betray their responsibilities to those in their care and to the public they serve.”

Salcido is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 13.

Salcido faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

DOJ-OIG and the FBI investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zach Dembo for the Eastern District of Kentucky is prosecuting the case.

FBOP is committed to rooting out misconduct within its ranks and working with law enforcement partners to prosecute violations of federal law. The numerous FBOP employees working diligently to ensure justice for the victims of misconduct are critical to the department’s reform efforts.