PHILIPPINES, September 14 - Press Release

September 14, 2024 Bringing people together through sports: Bong Go supports Southeast Asian Karate Federation Championships Though the 10th Southeast Asian Karate Federation Championships were held in Manila back in March 2023, the impact of the event continues to resonate. The event, which gathered over 280 athletes from Southeast Asia, was more than just a showcase of athletic prowess. It remains a testament to the role of sports in bringing people together. Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has consistently extended support towards Philippine sports, particularly in his role as Chairperson of both the Senate Committees on Sports and on Youth. In partnership the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), he provided financial support for the participation of the Philippine team and the seamless hosting of the competition. "Sports is a powerful tool. Hosting events like these allows us to forge relationships with our neighboring countries, while also showcasing the Filipino spirit of excellence and unity," Go emphasized. "Such events also empowers the youth and encourages them to get into sports, stay away from vices like illegal drugs, and keep them healthy and fit," he added. A significant portion of the assistance provided by Go and the PSC was dedicated to the Philippine National Karate Team. Their stellar performance, with a total of 34 medals--six gold, five silver, and 23 bronze--was a direct result of years of preparation. "We need to ensure that our athletes have the best environment to thrive in. From their training to their mental and physical well-being, we should always be there to support them," Go stated, reiterating his long-standing commitment to nurturing future champions. Go played a key role in creating the National Academy of Sports (NAS) by authoring and co-sponsoring Republic Act No. 11470. Located in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac, NAS combines secondary education with a sports-focused curriculum, offering a dual path for student-athletes to excel in their sports and academic endeavors. In addition to his efforts with NAS, Go also principally sponsored and is one of the authors of Senate Bill No. 2514, the proposed Philippine National Games (PNG) Act. This bill, which successfully passed the Senate on its third and final reading in May, seeks to institutionalize a structured national sports program that not only promotes grassroots sports but also provides aspiring athletes to compete in the national stage. The SEA Karate Championships provided a glimpse of how such efforts to support sports development are beginning to pay off, with young athletes like Samantha Lopez and Ray Angelo Silva dominating their respective categories. Through collaborations with the PSC, Go has helped ensure that young athletes have access to the training, support, and resources they need to excel. "The challenge is sustaining this momentum. We need to keep improving our programs, not just for our elite athletes but for the next generation as well," Go, known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate brand of public service, concluded.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.