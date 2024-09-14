A Tale of Heroism and Heartache: Sharon Louise's latest release, 'Moonlight Lonesome' Released Now

NY, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The recognized author, Sharon Louise has published his latest release, “Moonlight Lonesome” The craft, “Moonlight Lonesome” commences with a frightful scene that portrays the devastation and anguish of civil war. This book, ‘’Moonlight Lonesome” describes the soldier's determination to sacrifice their lives.The author, Sharon Louise has portrayed a scene of a civil war, filled with cries of agony and prayers for help, while the roar of battle silences all of these noises. Sharon Louise delves into the horrific realities of war, as the book “Moonlight Lonesome” discusses profound emotions including loss and sorrow, heroism, sacrifice, identity, duty, survival, and resilience.In this book, Sharon Louise incorporates the soldiers' involvement in information collection and surveillance by portraying their primary role — to monitor and report the movements of Confederate artillery.With the vibrant colors of themes, Sharon Louise also portrays the soldiers' physical suffering resulting from the extreme heat. They are observed sweating heavily and revising their thick attire to achieve some degree of comfort within the unfavorable environment. The physical and mental anguish endured by combatants serves to emphasize the hideous nature of armed conflict.Readers can expect a gripping and emotionally charged narrative from Sharon Louise's latest release, "Moonlight Lonesome." From the thunderous roar of battle to the quiet moments of introspection, "Moonlight Lonesome" delves into the profound emotions of loss, sorrow, and resilience.About the AuthorSharon Louise, a renowned author is famous for blending romance with persistence in her books. Growing up in Garden City, Kansas, she studied sociology and theology and now lives in Evergreen, Colorado. Sharon Louise is a retired registered nurse with 17 years of experience in the medical profession. The depth of her affection for her husband, Joseph, is remarkable; they have shared a bond for a remarkable 41 years. She initially started her career as a nurse's aide throughout high school. Sharon Louise later pursued her education at Riverside Community College, where she completed her AAS (Associate in Applied Science) degree in registered nursing. Upon reaching the age of fifty, she decided to return to college and successfully obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in English Literature from California State University San Bernadino. Sharon Louise has a well-rounded and imaginative life because of her passions for physical health, music, literature, and writing.Visit for more details: https://sharonlouiseperry.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.