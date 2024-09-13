Principal Deputy Associate Attorney General Benjamin C. Mizer Delivers Remarks on the 30th Anniversary of the Violence Against Women Act

Good afternoon, everyone.

Thank you very much to all of you who have joined us here today, both in person and online, to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the enactment of VAWA. It has been an important day to reflect on the leadership and courage of survivors, and of the advocates and policy makers who centered survivor voices in mobilizing to pass this landmark bipartisan legislation.

I want to thank the survivors who spoke on the panel earlier today for reminding us all about the impact and stakes of this work, and the difference we make when we work collectively at the local, state, territorial, Tribal, and federal levels to increase access to justice, safety, and services for survivors.

Improving outcomes and increasing access to justice, safety, and services for survivors is a top priority at the Department of Justice (DOJ), as you heard from DOJ’s leadership and from the many DOJ components that collaborate with the Office on Violence Against Women (OVW) to advance VAWA’s goals. It is a priority shared by our federal agency partners, who demonstrate every day that a coordinated community response at the federal level is vital to preventing and addressing domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, and stalking. Thank you for your commitment to strengthening our collaboration so that, together, we can effectively meet survivors’ needs as they arise — in housing, immigration, health, employment, prevention, and more. Building on this partnership and adapting our federal efforts to align with the needs on the ground is crucial to meeting survivors where they are.

I want to give a special thanks to Rosie, for facilitating this panel and for your leadership over the past year at OVW. You are such a tremendous partner to me, and we are so lucky to have you here. And thank you to the incredible OVW team, for organizing this event and for the passion and dedication you bring with you every day as you support survivors across the country and advance policies that increase access to justice.

I also extend my heartfelt gratitude to the survivors, advocates, and partners in the audience and across our nation and Tribal lands who have dedicated their careers and lives to the challenging work of addressing gender-based violence every day. Your efforts, vision, and dedication are crucial. You are making the promises of VAWA real and changing lives. For that, I couldn’t be more grateful.

You’ve heard from Attorney General Garland, Deputy Attorney General Monaco, the White House, and all our panelists who have come together to share their insights on VAWA’s progress, where we stand today, and what the future holds.

We’ve made significant strides over the past three decades, but our work is far from over. Our mission to end gender-based violence continues and requires our unwavering focus and ongoing commitment.

The statistics show that there’s a lot more to do, especially for survivors who are disproportionately affected by gender-based violence and those who face additional barriers to accessing safety and support.

In my role overseeing components responsible for both litigation and grantmaking, I am honored to be able to support this important work. This includes enforcing the protections of VAWA in court and ensuring that grant funds are effectively distributed to our communities. For example, our Civil Rights Division enforces VAWA protections to ensure survivors in need of safe housing are not wrongfully denied or evicted. We also prosecute offenses committed under the color of law, such as sexual assaults committed by corrections or law enforcement officers. We are committed to improving criminal investigations into allegations of sexual assault and domestic violence, whether those investigations are initiated at the local, Tribal, or federal level.

That’s why, in 2022, we updated the DOJ Guidance on Improving Law Enforcement Response to Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence by Identifying and Preventing Gender Bias.

I am also responsible for implementing the Department’s Equity Action Plan, ensuring that equity is prioritized in all our efforts. This includes ensuring all communities have access to our services and funding. We have been improving how community-based organizations serving historically marginalized and underserved communities can more easily access funds distributed by our grantmaking components, including OVW and the Office of Justice Programs. We are engaging with communities of color, LGBTQI+ individuals, those with disabilities, immigrant survivors, American Indian and Alaska Native survivors, older adults who experience abuse, those in rural areas, and others to ensure that organizations supporting these communities can access the funds necessary to accomplish their vital work.

Thanks to the changes to VAWA over the last 30 years, we’ve explored additional pathways to justice, acknowledging that access to justice looks different for each survivor. This includes an increased focus on civil legal assistance and transitional housing, two of the areas where OVW receives the most requests for funding. I’m also proud to say that this year OVW launched three new grant solicitations to implement the new restorative practices pilot program included in the 2022 VAWA reauthorization, including funding for pilot sites, national training and technical assistance, and a robust evaluation program. OVW will be awarding more than $29 million to support restorative practice programs that will expand access to justice for survivors.

Justice for survivors requires that their initial encounter with the justice system center on dignity and healing. This can only be achieved when practitioners are thoroughly trained in trauma-informed approaches and equipped to respond to survivors' unique needs with compassion and understanding.

Today, I am pleased to announce the release of the third edition of the National Protocol for Sexual Assault Medical Forensic Examinations, which will help equip and support practitioners. This protocol provides detailed guidelines for medical professionals and others who work with survivors of sexual assault, including criminal justice practitioners and victim advocates.

For individuals who experience this horrendous crime, having a positive experience with professionals in the health care and criminal justice systems can profoundly affect their sense of safety and justice as they work toward healing. This third edition has been updated to reflect current best practices and changes consistent with the 2022 reauthorization of VAWA.

The right to live free from violence is fundamental, and our policies and resources must evolve to protect this right. By staying connected to those doing this work, we can continue to identify emerging issues, scale up promising practices, and integrate the insights of survivors and advocates to enhance the federal government’s response and forge a path to justice and equity for our communities. More importantly, we can provide hope across our nation and Tribal lands for a better tomorrow.

Please know that the Department of Justice is committed to supporting those on the ground who are doing the day-to-day work to aid survivors and achieve our goal of ending gender-based violence. Without your efforts, we wouldn’t be here today, commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Violence Against Women Act. Your dedication fuels our nation’s commitment and progress, and we look forward to what the next decade holds as we continue to advance these goals. Thank you.

Now, let me hand the microphone back to Director Hidalgo, who will make our concluding remarks today.