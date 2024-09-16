3d innovations announces major Indices upgrade to its data vendor catalogue PROFILER

3di, a leading data management software and services firm, announced the release of Profiler Version 7, the latest upgrade of its data vendor catalog.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- 3d innovations (3di), a leading data management software and services firm, today announced the release of Profiler Version 7, the latest upgrade of its data vendor catalog. As licensing models across index providers grow increasingly complex, Profiler Version 7 helps professionals streamline licensing, compliance, and cost management for third-party data services.Profiler is 3di’s flagship data vendor catalog, designed to offer deep insights into thousands of data services and vendors. Since its inception in 2009, the platform has continued to evolve, with Version 7 now offering more robust analytics across a wide spectrum of data services. Notably, the platform’s API has been expanded to provide access to content via over 1,000 attributes in its enhanced meta-data layer, enabling users to access detailed data insights more efficiently than ever before.Profiler Version 7 also includes an upgraded Indices & Benchmarks (I&BM) module, featuring improved ticker-search capability and extending coverage to over 150,000 contemporary Indices across nearly 2,000 index families. This enhancement offers deeper insights into licensing across all major index providers, making it an essential tool for vendor management professionals."The challenge of searching by index name has grown due to the proliferation of similarly named indices and variants," said Simon Greig, COO, 3di. "With the new ticker-search feature, our users have a larger arsenal of search tools, allowing for more precise searches in vendor management and index licensing. By integrating this module with our exchanges coverage, professionals gain rich intelligence across the global index landscape."In addition to improved search functionality, Profiler Version 7 tracks key exchange intelligence, extending beyond policies and pricing to encompass index provision. "Our product list for exchanges naturally covers index provision, which now aligns with the deeper indices content found in I&BM," said Jayman Patel, Head of Exchanges and Data Licensing Content, 3di.Jaspal Kaur, Head of Research & Analysis, 3di, emphasized the significance of the latest improvements: "We’ve overhauled Profiler’s meta-data tagging system and enhanced our brokerage research content. This offers users broader coverage and deeper licensing analytics, making data queries and retrieval through the API faster and more comprehensive."Find the team at WFIC 2024, booth 24 in Austin from September 16 to 19.-Ends-About 3diA data management consultancy with offices in the UK and U.S., 3di specializes in three distinct areas of financial services data: market, reference, and computational/derived data. 3di uses its global markets knowledge to offer investment banks, brokerages, central banks, investment managers, hedge funds, private banks, commodity trading houses, and wealth managers best practice data management software and advisory services. www.3di-ltd.com

