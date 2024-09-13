Submit Release
Vow ASA: Notification of major shareholding and mandatory notification of trade

Forced by its lender, Badin Invest Limited, a company associated with the CEO in Vow ASA, Henrik Badin, has today sold 673 986 shares in Vow ASA, reducing its shareholding from 5 996 927 shares and votes (approx. 5.22%) to 5 322 941 shares and votes (approx. 4.64%).

When aggregated with the personal holdings of Mr. Badin and his spouse, their consolidated holding is reduced from 6 110 259 shares and votes (approx. 5.32%) to 5 436 273 shares and votes (approx. 4.73%) due to today's forced sale. 

Please refer to the attached Notification of transaction for further details. For background, see similar announcement of trade dated 9 September 2024.

This announcement is published in accordance with article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and sections 4-2 and 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 


