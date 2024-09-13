Submit Release
California governor signs a bill bringing back harsh penalties for smash-and-grab robberies

The new law requires prosecutors to start imposing harsher sentences again for those who damage or destroy property valued at more than $50,000 while committing a felony. A similar law expired in 2018. The new law will sunset by 2030.

