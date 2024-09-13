DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Access Sports Medicine & Orthopedics Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations by Access Sports Medicine & Orthopedics (“Access Sports”). Access Sports learned of suspicious activity on or about May 10, 2024. To join this case, submit your information HERE.



About Access Sports Medicine & Orthopedics

Access Sports Medicine & Orthopedics provides advanced orthopedic care and services in the Seacoast Region of New Hampshire.

What happened?

On or about May 10, 2024, Access Sports detected suspicious activity on its network. They found that unauthorized access occurred. After reviewing the data, on July 3, 2024, Access Sports identified individuals whose personal health information was compromised. The personal information compromised included names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, financial information, medical information, and health information. Up to 88,044 people have been affected by this data breach.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification, you need to guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity. Additionally, you should consider legal options for mitigating such risks.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating bringing a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies on behalf of Access Sports customers who may have had their sensitive personal and patient data compromised by the data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 or 215-867-2399 ext. 1

Email: medelson@edelson-law.com

Web: www.edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and dangerous and defective drugs and medical devices.



This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. No class has been certified in this case, so you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.