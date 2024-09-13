Record-breaking year as 2024 FWC Lionfish Challenge crowns Recreational King and Commercial Champion

The ninth edition of the FWC Lionfish Challenge recently concluded on Sept. 2 with competitors battling until the last minute and the record number from 2023 shattering. In a year that demolished previous records, participants showcased their determination to rid Florida waters of invasive lionfish and claim the coveted titles of Lionfish King or Queen and Commercial Champion.

The 2024 Lionfish Challenge witnessed an increase in participation, with 285 dedicated divers submitting their lionfish harvests. These dedicated divers embarked on over 700 trips throughout the state during the Challenge and removed 31,773 lionfish from the waters of Florida.

This is the highest tournament total since the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) Lionfish Challenge inception in 2016. Amidst these awe-inspiring results, two participants emerged as the victors. Introducing the winners of the 2024 Lionfish Challenge:

Lionfish King (First Place Recreational Division): Baye Beaford (Duval) – 915 lionfish

Baye Beaford (Duval) – 915 lionfish Second Place Recreational Division: Dale Wolber (Duval) – 866 lionfish

Dale Wolber (Duval) – 866 lionfish Third Place Recreational Division: Tim Robinson (Broward) – 726 lionfish

Tim Robinson (Broward) – 726 lionfish Commercial Champion (First Place Commercial Division): Matt Myers (Duval) – 1,785 pounds of lionfish

Matt Myers (Duval) – 1,785 pounds of lionfish Second Place Commercial Division: Jerry Butler (Duval) – 1,426 pounds of lionfish

1,426 pounds of lionfish Third Place Commercial Division: Isidoro Bedoya (Duval) – 845 pounds of lionfish

"We're grateful for the Lionfish Challenge participants who worked hard to shatter the previous year's record in removing these invasive species," said FWC Commission Chairman Rodney Barreto. “Congratulations to our 2024 Lionfish King and Commercial Champion; your exceptional efforts are helping defend our precious marine ecosystems."

"The Lionfish Challenge raises awareness of this invasive species and serves as a great way to get people outdoors and involved in conservation by removing invasive lionfish," said FWC Executive Director Roger Young. "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the 2024 participants for their collective effort in removing over 31,000 invasive lionfish from Florida's waters. Your dedication is truly commendable."

As a testament to the dedication and conservative thinking of Florida’s divers, there has also been an influx of new lionfish tournaments across the state of Florida. Excitement is already brewing for the 2025 FWC Lionfish Challenge as we look to shatter more records.

Background

The Lionfish Challenge is a summer-long tournament that rewards divers for their lionfish harvests. The tournament is open to everyone, is completely free to enter and participants can compete from anywhere in the state. Divers receive prizes throughout the challenge based on the number of lionfish they harvest and compete for the prestigious title of the Lionfish King/Queen or Commercial Champion.

Links

Learn more about lionfish: MyFWC.com/Lionfish.

Keep up with our lionfish programs on our FWC Reef Rangers Facebook page: Facebook.com/FWCReefRangers.