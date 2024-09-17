Vibrant And Humorous, This Creative and Clever New Children's Book Educates Children About Digestion And Gut Health

Inside the poop factory on Hummingbird Lane was a big, giant poop—Barry was his name.” — The Poop Factory

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With vibrant colors and a clever approach to explaining eating habits and digestion to young children, "The Poop Factory" (Blue Balloon Books; Sept. 17th, 2024) by Lori Patterson is a laugh-out-loud, educational joy.

Barry and his friends have spent enough time in the poop factory, and now they must venture their way out. While his friends are light and airy, Barry’s large size calls for extra effort to squeeze him through the tunnel. Luckily, with the help of nutritious foods, Barry makes it out!

This playful story—filled with hilarious characters on an extraordinary journey—will be a great addition to any children’s bookshelf or within the waiting rooms of pediatric offices across the nation. With education and entertainment woven together, The Poop Factory is an excellent story for any young reader.

About the author:

Lori Patterson, a proud mother and writer, has always been a creative individual. As a child, she loved to memorize and act out humorous scenes from her favorite children’s books. Now, as an adult, she finds joy in traveling and volunteering at her son’s school. This book and other writing projects have been inspired by connecting to her inner voice through stillness and meditation. Lori lives in Austin, Texas, with her husband, Ryan; their son, Sebastian; and their dog, Sunny.

Find "The Poop Factory" on Amazon or in stores everywhere books sold. This Blue Balloon Books title is sure to be a hit amongst parents and a good giggle for children learning about their gut and digestive health.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.