Travel Advisory: RIDOT to Begin Temporary Closure of Waterfront Drive at I-195 Overpass in East Providence for Washington Bridge Deck and Beam Demolition

Starting Tuesday night, September 17 at 10 p.m. and lasting until 11 a.m. Monday morning, September 23, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will close a section of Waterfront Drive in East Providence at the I-195 overpass for bridge deck and beam demolition of the old Washington Bridge.

During the closure, drivers will be directed to follow a short detour using Valley Street, which runs parallel to Waterfront Drive. Motorists should be aware that a short section of Valley Street will have a gravel riding surface.

Demolition activities using jackhammers will be limited to daytime hours only. Work will take place 24 hours a day with other demolition activities taking place during evening hours.

RIDOT also will continue the evening closures of Gano Street at the I-195 overpass next week, Sunday through Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. However, jackhammering operations are expected to end by mid-week at Gano Street.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.