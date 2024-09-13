Culture Entertainment Network announces sponsorship of Atlanta Cigar Week

John Salley, former NBA basketball player and current cigar enthusiast, serving as a host and live reporter at the event

Atlanta, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Culture Entertainment Network (CEN), a dynamic streaming platform dedicated to delivering captivating content to its audience, proudly announced its media sponsorship of Atlanta Cigar Week® 2024, taking place from September 16-22. This premier event offers attendees an exceptional opportunity to enjoy live music, interactive workshops, and cultural experiences that highlight the unique lifestyle of Atlanta.

As the world’s first 7-day cigar lifestyle event, founded in 2017, Atlanta Cigar Week® has set the standard for similar gatherings, inspiring over 20 “Cigar Week” events in cities across the U.S. Its founders, Henry Stokes, Octavia Toliver, & Tony Hall also created its sister event, Dubai Cigar Week, further expanding the global reach of their vision.

This year, Atlanta Cigar Week® is set to receive its second proclamation from the city of Atlanta during the Friday night event, further cementing its legacy & position within the city's cultural landscape. Known for bringing together cigar aficionados and newcomers alike, the week fosters meaningful connections and celebrates the sophistication of fine cigars.

As part of CEN’s media sponsorship, the company will have a booth called the “CEN Vibe Lounge” that will move locations daily to mimic Atlanta Cigar Week’s event schedule. John Salley, former NBA basketball player and current cigar enthusiast, was tapped by CEN to host and serve as live reporter at the event. Throughout the week, Salley will be a part of numerous events as well as enjoying the festivities right alongside everyone else.

“Being a part of the Culture Entertainment Network and hosting the Vibe Lounge during Atlanta Cigar Week just made sense – culture, community, and vibrations in one of my favorite cities!” said John Salley.

CEN is proud to announce that John Salley will be bringing his TFU podcast to their streaming service soon. CEN will also be debuting a Cigar Life channel to highlight the diverse culture and lifestyle savored by cigar aficionados.

For more information on event schedule details, click here. To learn more about the Culture Entertainment Network, visit this page. Also, click here to learn more about Atlanta Cigar Week.

About Culture Entertainment Network

The Culture Entertainment Network, owned by Covington Entertainment Group, is an OTT streaming platform. They are dedicated to bringing quality entertainment content that their viewers can access from any place at any time. The Culture Entertainment Network’s streaming platform anticipates and simplifies a viewer’s options for content, allowing for less search delay and a better watching experience overall.

About Atlanta Cigar Week

Founded in 2017, Atlanta Cigar Week® is an annual event that unites individuals from across the globe to celebrate the best of cigar culture in the heart of Atlanta, Georgia. As a driving force for inclusivity and diversity in the cigar and luxury lifestyle industries, Atlanta Cigar Week® proudly partners with the “All Can Win Foundation” and the Village Micro Fund. These partnerships are dedicated to promoting educational opportunities led by industry experts while investing in the future of these industries, fostering a more inclusive and diverse community for all.

