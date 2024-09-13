Company Charged, Fined $100,000 for Serious Worker Injury

CANADA, September 13 - Released on September 13, 2024

On September 3, 2024, Adler Firestopping Ltd. pleaded guilty in St. Walburg Provincial Court to one violation of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 2020.

Adler Firestopping Ltd. was charged for contravening subsection 12-5 (2) (a) of the regulations (being an employer fail to ensure that every scaffold is designed, constructed, erected, used and maintained so as to perform safely any task that the scaffold is required to perform, resulting in the serious injury of a worker).

Three other charges were withdrawn.

As a result of this charge, the Court imposed a fine of $71,428.57, with a surcharge of $28,571.43, for a total amount of $100,000.

The charge stemmed from a worksite incident that took place on November 28, 2022, on the Thunderchild First Nation in Saskatchewan. A worker was seriously injured as a result of a fall from a work platform.

