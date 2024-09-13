Government of Saskatchewan Announces $25 Million in Funding for 13 Industry Driven Emissions Reduction Projects

CANADA, September 13 - Released on September 13, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan is announcing more than $25 million in funding through the Saskatchewan Technology Fund to support 13 industry-driven projects focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions across the province. These projects, which leverage more than $277 million in additional private sector and government investment, will ensure the sustainability of Saskatchewan industries and drive forward technologies that will lead to a cleaner, more prosperous future.

"By focusing on technology and innovation, we are ensuring that Saskatchewan takes a leadership role in environmental responsibility while remaining at the forefront of innovation," Environment Minister Christine Tell said. "These projects demonstrate that Saskatchewan industries can thrive while reducing their carbon footprints, all without imposing the burdensome costs of a carbon tax."

The funding will support a range of market-ready technologies, innovations and improvement projects. The projects have the potential to significantly reduce emissions across multiple sectors while contributing to global efforts to address climate change. The projects are expected to result in the reduction of more than 4,595,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent through reducing methane emissions from venting and flaring, upgrading equipment to enhance energy efficiency, and deploying carbon capture and storage technologies.

About the Saskatchewan Technology Fund

The Saskatchewan Technology Fund is a flexible compliance option for regulated emitters under the province's Output-Based Performance Standards (OBPS) Program and Prairie Resilience climate change strategy. The fund was designed in collaboration with industry partners to support market-ready technology, innovation and improvement projects while improving industry competitiveness by lowering emissions and costs.

Through a competitive, multi-stage application process, regulated emitters can apply to the fund to support projects that reduce their emissions intensity. Saskatchewan launched the first intake in September 2023, and successful applicants were invited to submit full project proposals. The proposals were evaluated by third-party technical and financial experts for greenhouse gas emissions reductions, technical and financial feasibility, and potential environmental and socio-economic benefits.

The successful applicants will be contacted to finalize funding agreements. Funding will be dispersed based on the achievement of project milestones and the submission of progress reports. More information will be made available about each project once agreements are finalized.

To learn more about the OBPS Program and Saskatchewan Technology Fund Visit: Output-Based Performance Standards (OBPS) Program and the Saskatchewan Technology Fund | Climate Resilience in Saskatchewan | Government of Saskatchewan.

