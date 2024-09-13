Idaho top 10 in nation for family income growth, worker earning growth

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little commented today on the news that Idaho ranked fourth in the nation for median family income growth from 2022 to 2023 and seventh in the nation for worker earning growth. Idaho moved up in the rankings for median household income levels as well.

"The news that Idaho worker and family earning growth is outpacing almost every other state is welcome news and not altogether surprising because Idaho is experiencing unprecedented economic prosperity. Our success comes from the ingenuity of our businesses, our strong families, good government, and an unrelenting focus on keeping taxes low and supporting businesses. What Idaho is doing is WORKING!" Governor Little said.

The news from the Idaho Department of Labor can be found here: https://idahoatwork.com/2024/09/13/idaho-ranked-4th-nationally-in-family-income-growth/