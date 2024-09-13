Governor Abbott Announces Film Friendly Texas Designation For City Of Hidalgo

TEXAS, September 13 - September 13, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Hidalgo, having completed the multi-step training and certification process, has been designated as a Film Friendly Texas Certified Community by the Texas Film Commission.



“Congratulations to the City of Hidalgo on earning the Film Friendly Texas designation and joining more than 175 other Texas communities that have received this recognition,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas is brimming with promise, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside all of our communities to ensure they have the knowledge and tools needed to succeed. Through the Film Friendly Texas training and certification process, communities large and small are prepared to help match local businesses with production-related needs, creating jobs for Texas-based crew members and local residents, as well as spurring on-site spending at local businesses. I thank the Texas Film Commission for helping communities like Hidalgo market their unique appeal and support local job creation through media production.”



“I applaud the leadership of Mayor Coronado and the City Council and appreciate the work of the city staff to earn this designation as a Film Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Senator Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa. “During the past legislative session, I joined my colleagues in supporting a $200 million appropriation for the Texas Moving Image Industry Incentive Program administered by the Texas Film Commission. It is important for cities like Hidalgo to receive this designation to demonstrate their commitment and attract industry professionals to our region, and to be prepared to take advantage of the state incentives.”



“I’m delighted that the City of Hidalgo has earned this designation, and I am certain that this recognition will be the first of many showcasing our community's rich culture,” said Representative Sergio Muñoz, Jr. “The City of Hidalgo has long been a premiere entertainment destination in the Rio Grande Valley, and becoming a Film Friendly Texas Certified Community will highlight this to the rest of Texas.”



“Earning the Film Friendly Texas Community certification is an exciting milestone for the City of Hidalgo,” said Hidalgo Mayor Sergio Coronado. “It opens new doors for creative industries to discover and showcase the rich culture and unique locations we have to offer. This certification is a testament to our commitment to welcoming filmmakers and promoting economic growth through the arts.”



The City of Hidalgo joins more than 175 Film Friendly Texas Certified Communities from across the state that receive ongoing training and guidance from the Texas Film Commission on media industry standards, best practices, and how to effectively accommodate on-location filming activity in their community.



For more than 50 years, the Texas Film Commission has helped grow local jobs and economies by promoting Texas as the premier destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects, video game, and extended reality production. The Texas Film Commission in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism has attracted more than $2.5 billion in local spending and created more than 189,000 production jobs across the state from 2007 to 2024.



To explore all that Film Friendly Texas Communities offer, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/page/fftx_overview.



For cast, crew, and digital media job opportunities in Texas, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/hotline.

