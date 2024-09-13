SLOVENIA, September 13 - Primož Roglič has clinched the red jersey as the leader of the Vuelta, while Tadej Pogačar has secured the pink jersey in the Giro d’Italia and and yellow jersey in Tour de France. Together, Roglič and Pogačar have elevated Slovenia into an elite group of just three countries to win all three of the world’s most prestigious and challenging races in a single year.

In the world of cycling, there are only three Grand Tours, each spanning three weeks and 21 stages. Winning a single stage in one of these races brings eternal glory, but to win overall is a historic achievement. This year, Slovenia has achieved the extraordinary feat of having two cyclists, Primož Roglič and Tadej Pogačar, win all three of these prestigious races. Their triumphs have captivated fans worldwide, who follow every stage with enthusiasm.

The golden era of Slovenian cycling, largely defined by these two champions, is nothing short of remarkable. From Pogačar's groundbreaking victory in the Tour de France to Roglič's consecutive wins in the Vuelta from 2019 to 2021, these Slovenian cyclists have redefined the history of world cycling. Pogačar's win in the Tour de France marked a historic first for Slovenia, while Roglič secured his second overall victory in the Vuelta.

Following Roglič’s recent Vuelta triumph, global media has hailed Slovenia as a homeland of world-class athletes. With Pogačar and Roglič leading the charge, Slovenia’s name has become synonymous with top cycling talents and exceptional conditions for sports training and competition.

Source: Slovenian Tourist Board