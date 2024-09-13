Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Four to the Commission for the Transportation Disadvantaged

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Samantha Ferrin, Robert “Bob” Majka, Monica Russell, and Chris Young to the Commission for the Transportation Disadvantaged.

Samantha Ferrin

Ferrin is the Senior Government Relations Director at Elevance Health. She is currently appointed to the Alzheimer’s Disease Advisory Committee and previously served as the Chief of Staff for the Florida Lottery. Ferrin earned her bachelor’s degree in political science and sociology from Florida State University.

Robert “Bob” Majka

Majka is the County Manager for Bay County. Previously, he served as the City of Cocoa Beach City Manager, the Assistant County Manager, the Chief of Emergency Services, and the Emergency Management Director for Bay County. Majka earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix and his master’s degree in business administration from Troy University.

Monica Russell

Russell is a Senior Director at KPMG US. Previously, she served as the Government Affairs Director at CareerSource Florida and the Director of Cabinet Affairs for the Executive Office of the Governor. Russell earned her bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Florida.

Chris Young

Young is a Founder and Senior Partner at Perry & Young Law Firm. Active in his community, he has served the Chipola Appreciation Club, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and the ARC of the Bay Board of Directors. He currently serves on the Ascension Bay Medical Center Board of Directors and is active in other local charities and civic groups. Young earned his associate degree from Chipola College and his juris doctor from Louisiana State University.

