Maryland State Police Investigate Crash That Injured Firefighter in Montgomery County

September 13, 2024

(SILVER SPRING, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a suspected DUI crash that injured a firefighter early this morning in Montgomery County.

Troopers from the Rockville Barrack responded at about 2:40 a.m. to a crash reported on the Inner Loop of Interstate 495 near University Boulevard involving a Lexus sedan and a tractor-trailer. Several lanes were closed for an investigation, blocked off by traffic cones, flares and two marked patrol vehicles with emergency lights activated.

According to a preliminary investigation, at about 3 a.m., a BMW sedan drove through the lane closure. It struck the two unoccupied patrol vehicles and a Montgomery County firefighter, identified as Michael Doyle, 54. He was transported to MedStar Washington Hospital for treatment of injuries.

The driver of the BMW, identified as Alberto Zurita, 45, was subsequently arrested for suspected DUI and transported to the Rockville Barrack for processing. There were no other injuries reported. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration responded to assist with road closures. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service also responded.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov