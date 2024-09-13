Legislation considered under suspension of the Rules of the House of Representatives during the week of September 16, 2024
The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives announces bills that will be considered under suspension of the rules in that chamber. Under suspension, floor debate is limited, all floor amendments are prohibited, points of order against the bill are waived, and final passage requires a two-thirds majority vote.
At the request of the Majority Leader and the House Committee on the Budget, CBO estimates the effects of those bills on direct spending and revenues. CBO has limited time to review the legislation before consideration. Although it is possible in most cases to determine whether the legislation would affect direct spending or revenues, time may be insufficient to estimate the magnitude of those effects. If CBO has prepared estimates for similar or identical legislation, a more detailed assessment of budgetary effects, including effects on spending subject to appropriation, may be included.
CBO’s estimates of the bills that have been posted for possible consideration under suspension of the rules during the week of September 16, 2024, include:
- H.R. 1432, VETT Act, as amended
- H.R. 1513, FUTURE Networks Act
- H.R. 2911, Fairness for Servicemembers and their Families Act of 2024, as amended
- H.R. 3784, Improving Social Security’s Service to Victims of Identity Theft Act, as amended
- H.R. 3800, Chronic Disease Flexible Coverage Act, as amended
- H.R. 4190, Restoring Benefits to Defrauded Veterans Act, as amended
- H.R. 4424, Vietnam Veterans Liver Fluke Cancer Study Act, as amended
- H.R. 4758, Accelerating Kids’ Access to Care Act, as amended
- H.R. 5464, To name the Department of Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinic in Guntersville, Alabama, as the "Colonel Ola Lee Mize Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic"
- H.R. 5861, BRIDGE for Workers Act, as amended
- H.R. 6033, Supporting Patient Education And Knowledge (SPEAK) Act of 2023, as amended
- H.R. 6160, To amend the Public Health Service Act to reauthorize a lifespan respite care program, as amended
- H.R. 6324, Fiscal Year 2024 Veterans Affairs Major Medical Facility Authorization Act, as amended
- H.R. 7100, Prioritizing Veterans’ Survivors Act
- H.R. 7208, Dennis John Benign Traumatic Brain Injury Reauthorization Act of 2024, as amended
- H.R. 7213, Autism CARES Act of 2024, as amended
- H.R. 7218, BOLD Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Reauthorization Act of 2024
- H.R. 7323, Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserves Tuition Fairness Act of 2024, as amended
- H.R. 7342, Veterans Accessibility Advisory Committee Act of 2024, as amended
- H.R. 7406, DeOndra Dixon INCLUDE Project Act, as amended
- H.R. 7438, FIFA World Cup 2026 Commemorative Coin Act
- H.R. 7512, Real-Time Benefit Tool Implementation Act, as amended
- H.R. 7777, Veterans’ Compensation Cost-of-Living Adjustment Act of 2024
- H.R. 7816, Clear Communication for Veterans Claims Act, as amended
- H.R. 7858, Telehealth Enhancement for Mental Health (TELEMH) Act of 2025, as amended
- H.R. 8084, LIVE Beneficiaries Act, as amended
- H.R. 8089, Medicare and Medicaid Fraud Prevention Act of 2024, as amended
- H.R. 8111, Medicaid Program Improvement Act, as amended
- H.R. 8112, To amend title XIX of the Social Security Act to further require certain additional provider screening under the Medicaid program, as amended
- H.R. 8292, Taxpayer Data Protection Act, as amended
- H.R. 8314, No Foreign Election Interference Act, as amended
- H.R. 9076, Supporting America’s Children and Families Act, as amended
- H.R. 9468, Making supplemental appropriations for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024, and for other purposes
- S. 265, SIREN Reauthorization Act
- S. 1146, Find and Protect Foster Youth Act, as amended
- S. 1648, Launch Communications Act
- S. 2825, Dustoff Crews of the Vietnam War Congressional Gold Medal Act
- S. 2861, Billie Jean King Congressional Gold Medal Act
- S. 4351, Poison Control Centers Reauthorization Act of 2024
