Cook County Health Unveils Brand Evolution, Including New Tagline & Website

Chicago, IL, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cook County Health (CCH), one of the nation’s leading public health systems, has unveiled its updated branding and visual identity that reflects the system’s historic mission, modern services, and bright future.

“As we continue to innovate and expand our services, this brand evolution reflects our deep-rooted commitment to health equity and our dedication to meeting the diverse needs of our patients. This transformation highlights not only our progress but also underscores our vision for advancing health care,” said Dr. Erik Mikaitis, Interim CEO, CCH.

The brand evolution includes developing the health system’s first tagline: “Accessible. Exceptional. For All.” The tagline is a guiding principle for CCH and represents the health system’s mission and brand promise of access, quality, and service for all residents of Cook County.

CCH also adopted an updated color scheme and new font, Atkinson Hyperlegible, that was specifically designed to make each character meaningfully distinct to increase recognition. This enhances legibility for readers with low vision and can help improve reading comprehension.

“Our updated visual identity is more than just a new tagline and color scheme. It symbolizes our ongoing dedication to improving health outcomes and fulfilling our mission of equitable, compassionate care for all,” said Alexandra Normington, Interim Chief Communications & Marketing Officer, CCH. “We believe this reenergized brand identity will help us better communicate our values and connect more deeply with the communities we serve.”

Refreshed brand elements are reflected on CCH’s newly redesigned website, cookcountyheath.org. The site was designed to enhance the user experience and engagement through improved design, navigation and functionality.

About Cook County Health

One of the largest public health systems in the nation, Cook County Health (CCH) serves as the safety-net for health care in Chicago and suburban Cook County. CCH is comprised of John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital and Provident Hospital, a robust network of more than a dozen community health centers, the Ruth M. Rothstein CORE Center, Cermak Health Services, which provides health care to individuals at the Cook County Jail and the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center, the Cook County Department of Public Health, and CountyCare, a Medicaid managed care health plan. Through the health system and the health plan, CCH cares for more than 600,000 individuals each year. While Cook County Health has evolved over the past 180 years, our mission remains the same: ensuring that all may live their healthiest life.

