Verizon Business’ award-winning Innovation Sessions head back to the nation’s capital

Verizon Business in partnership with Ericsson will host its third Innovation Session of 2024 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. on September 17

The session will feature panel discussions from industry experts at Google, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Secret Service, NHL, Monumental Sports & Entertainment and Ericsson

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business is set to bring the latest iteration of its Innovation Sessions tour to Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. on September 17. This event, held in partnership with Ericsson, will showcase innovations changing the business landscape across the public and private sectors.

Attendees will have the opportunity to get a firsthand experience, via on-site demonstrations, of the capabilities of Verizon Frontline’s Rapid Response Connectivity Unit, designed to provide reliable communications in emergencies; the Robotic Emergency Dog, which assists in hazardous environments and the Tactical Human Operations Response (THOR) platform, offering advanced tactical communication solutions. Additional on-site demonstrations and innovations will include: 5G Edge Aerial Inspections and Real-time Communications, Satellite Picocell on Trailer (SPOT), Real-time Communications, 5G connected devices, Sensor Insights, 5G Warehouse Automation, and Verizon Business Assistant.

“Some of the greatest inventions and innovations in history started with an idea and a conversation. That’s the spirit of what our Innovation Sessions are all about,” said Massimo Peselli, Chief Revenue Officer, Global Enterprise & Public Sector, at Verizon Business. “Showcasing the breadth and depth of technological innovation taking place across sectors and how to leverage them to drive the business world forward is what Verizon Business and partners like Ericsson bring to the table. Especially as we look at the public sector, there is no better location than Washington, D.C.”

Attendees will hear from industry and agency leaders from Verizon Business, Google, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Secret Service, the National Hockey League (NHL), and Monumental Sports & Entertainment. These panel discussions will explore the latest trends and innovations transforming business and the public sector, highlighting how these advancements can improve efficiency, responsiveness, and more.

“We're thrilled to collaborate with Verizon Business for their upcoming Innovation Session in the heart of Washington, DC. This specially curated event is tailored for enterprise leaders, small business owners, and digital transformation experts, offering exclusive insights to help enhance and grow their business," said Sandra Cutrona, Vice President and Head of Business Development for Customer Unit Verizon, Ericsson North America. “Together with Verizon, Ericsson is focused on delivering advanced, commercially ready solutions for enterprise applications. Our neutral-host private networks and mission-critical solutions offer high-performance, reliable, and secure connectivity across the public and private sector.”

The event will be held at Capital One Arena located at 601 F St NW, Washington, DC 20004 on September 17, 2024. Visit Verizon Innovation Sessions to RSVP and learn more.

Verizon’s Commitment to Washington, D.C.

In addition, Verizon’s Small Business Digital Ready Program is a free resource for small businesses to access over 50 courses, expert-led workshops, in-person and virtual networking, and incentives such as $10,000 grants. The program has reached nearly 2,600 businesses in DC, with a goal of supporting 1 million small businesses nationwide by 2030. So far, the program has reached over 350,000 businesses across the U.S.

Supporting Federal Agencies in Washington, D.C.

Verizon Business has generated significant momentum with the federal government in 2024. Since early July, the company has announced contract awards with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the National Weather Service (NWS), and the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), totaling nearly $260 million in revenue.

As part of a nearly $80 million contract to modernize the communications infrastructure for the NWS, Verizon Business will help support the NWS’s mission-critical work by providing weather, water, and climate data, forecasts, warnings, and impact-based decision support services.

The award with the NLRB highlights Verizon’s expertise in managed and professional services. Through an Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions task order, Verizon will reconfigure and upgrade the NLRB’s Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD WAN) at all 48 branch offices and the agency’s headquarters. Additionally, Verizon’s solution includes new distributed security infrastructure and cloud hosting services.

Serving Washington, D.C. residents

Verizon also empowers people in Washington, D.C. who work, learn, and play from home and on the go with discounts for combining their Verizon Home Internet (including Fios) plans with their Verizon mobile plans .

About the Innovation Sessions

Verizon’s Innovation Sessions 2024 launched in Chicago , followed by New York City , with an Innovation Session in Los Angeles in December to close out the sessions in 2024. The events cover a range of themes, including Managed Venue, Fixed Wireless Access, Private 5G, and Mobile Edge Compute.

These sessions continue to serve as a hub for industry and public sector leaders, entrepreneurs, and small business owners to explore groundbreaking solutions.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed in 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, and security.

