Virbac : Public release of the Half-Year Financial Report at 30 June 2024.

Public release of the Half-Year Financial Report at 30 June 2024.

The Group released and filed its 2024 half-year financial report with the French “Autorité des marchés financiers”.

The document is also available on the corporate website, at corporate.virbac.com, under “Investors”, “Financial Reports”.

